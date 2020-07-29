AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Nottingham

About the School of Architecture and Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MEng, MArch, Part 3

Location Nottingham

Head of school Mark Gillott

Full-time tutors 45

Part-time tutors 15 (plus over 100 contributors from industry)

Students 668

Staff to student ratio 1:13

1:13 Fees Parts I-2 UK/ EU £9,250, Part 3 UK/EU £2,295

Undergraduate

Henri Kopra, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Invisible Castle

Project description This project considers the radical refurbishment and remodelling of the Victoria Flats in central Nottingham, a substantial high-rise development completed in the early 1970s and now reaching the end of its projected lifespan. Its title, The Invisible Castle, reflects the irony that, despite being Nottingham’s tallest building, it is also its most unknowable. The proposal is considered with real attention to social and community concerns as well as environmental sustainability. The aim of the project is not to fetishise post-war high-rise, but to draw attention to the fact that it forms a key part of our existing (deteriorating) housing stock. Embracing the AJ RetroFirst principle, the scheme upgrades the existing fabric and integrates renewable energy generation. Homes are remodelled within the existing structural system to provide dual-aspect living, spatial interest, private outdoor space, and scope for more a varied occupant demographic. Circulation is re-ordered to embed street-level neighbourliness into the scheme, while a publicly accessible rooftop park reconnects the resident community to the city.

Tutor citation Immaculately researched and beautifully realised, the Invisible Castle thesis has grown from a year-long unit collaboration with Nottingham City Homes and some of their tenants and residents, celebrating the centenary of the Addison Act. Charting the last 100 years of council housing in the UK has led to a very sophisticated, contextual project, which addresses both the current housing crisis and the climate emergency to transform this unpromising Nottingham behemoth. Alison Davies

Postgraduate

Declan Clarke, MArch

Project title Learning from Blackpool: The Renaissance of the British Seaside Town

Project description Learning from Blackpool is an investigation of the enduring identity of the British seaside resort. Inspired by Learning From Las Vegas, the project critiques and analyses British seaside resorts through a similar lens by curating a catalogue of archetypical elements across a selection of seaside resorts. Blackpool was selected as the archetypical British resort. Once a thriving holiday destination, it is now a town in social, cultural and architectural degeneration. The project reimagines Blackpool’s promenade through a series of ‘Culture Houses’ transforming the town, initially through temporary cultural spaces, progressively through three sites of archetypical importance, with a greater focus upon the Palatine Building, an existing 1970s Pop Art building. The new Culture House utilises the existing façade and structure of the Palatine Building, inhabiting it with a series of Houses: Art, Performance, Music, Citizen’s Advice. The ground floor acts as an extension of the promenade, creating a true civic space.

Tutor citation As part of design studio Continuity, this project explores ways of transforming old buildings with poetry, feeling and ambiance. Declan surpassed all expectations with his sensitive and playful reworking of a 1970s Pop Art moment of peculiarity. His project demonstrates that all buildings have value, as do all people, offering an alternative reality for a demolished building to enhance and sustain Blackpool. Tim Collett