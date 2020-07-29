AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Manchester/Manchester Metropolitan University

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location Manchester

Head of school Ola Uduku and Stefan White

Full-time tutors 32

Part-time tutors 60

Students 800

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £24,000

Undergraduate

Isobel Currie, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The New Shrewsbury Library

Project description The past and present are reenacted throughout the architecture of the historic town centre of Shrewsbury as newer buildings are integrated with older ones. The project was influenced by the urban geography and historical stratification of Shrewsbury and helps one consider the building and its surroundings as a whole. The Library acts as a unifying agent between the town and park, establishing a cohesive urban environment by extending and emulating the main axis through town and framing views of the surrounding urban artefacts. The monolithic appearance and composition is accentuated by the use of pigmented in-situ boardformed concrete, which responds to the context. The building offers an array of adaptable, open-plan spaces varying in size and each possessing a unique character. The interiors hold an introspective atmosphere through the use of space, light and texture, providing a contemplative place to work, socialise and learn for the people of Shrewsbury.

Tutor citation Isobel has a calmness in her personality which rubs off on her architecture. She uses subtle forms and shapes carefully placed in the landscape to create a series of pockets of public realm. In the interior of the building she worked with complex volumes over a number of levels to create dramatic spaces, which connect to the surrounding views across the park and down to the River Severn. Laura Sanderson

Postgraduate

Frixos Petrou, MArch

Project title The City and The City, Lefkosia Cyprus

Project description The project is personal. It may appear to speak the language of the planners and the architects, but its true tongue is that of the wandering kids that survey the city from its rooftops. The project is vague. The lack of predefined conceptual clarity allows for an architectural strategy to be gradually unfolded, enjoying the fragmentation and lack of continuity. The project is critical, problematising the realm of the city and proposing an urban fragment that is characterised by a notional journey. The priority is adventure, play. The project is architectural. Despite a profound disillusionment with the field of architecture and its current state as well as an array of unconventional methods, the project is relentlessly optimistic: there may yet be something in architecture worth fighting for. The project is humorous. Anyone who takes it too seriously will be severely disappointed.

Tutor citation Frixos grew up in Lefkosia in Cyprus and this is an intensely personal project in which Frixos explores how architecture can give power to the experience of living in a fragmented city. The project fluctuates between the abstract and the real, leading to the design of a proposed Psychogeographic Institute of Cyprus, which Frixos refuses to draw in its entirety. We are instead left with details, fragments and peripheral illustrations for the viewer to interpret individually. Mark Hammond and Stefan White