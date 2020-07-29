AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Liverpool

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location Liverpool

Head of school Soumyen Bandyopadhyay

Full-time tutors 46

Part-time tutors 44

Students 717

Staff to student ratio 1:8

Fees UK/EU £9,250

Daniel Pritchard-Clarke, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Space Between

Project description Students worked with live brief and clients Safe Regeneration Liverpool to masterplan its site alongside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Bootle, a borough of Liverpool, once a wealthy town, exists currently as a mix of inward-facing estates fragmented by traffic and industry, with a severe shortage of green space. This detailed proposal provides 30 terraced homes as part of a wider masterplan to transform it into a new community of affordable housing for local people. It highlights the richness of green space and symbiotic development. Communal areas provide protected places for children to play in, while the overall design emphasises the need for shared resources and social gatherings. Swales and surface gradients guide surface water to rain gardens and ponds, where it is absorbed and filtered. Numerous means of habitat creation, including fruit tree groves and personal greenhouses, provide valuable amenities to occupants.

Tutor citation In beautifully drawn depictions, this project has carefully crafted moments of flexible spatial experience, combining responses to economic, climatic and social challenges into a manifesto, strategy and detailed propositions. Transitions from public to private domains across thresholds are subtle, accessible, low-impact and humane and the proposal offers layers of delightful moments and mechanisms to achieve and exceed the brief. This is an understated, careful and elegantly communicated project. Sandy Britton, Sarah Green, Tony Lees, Giles Wheeldon and James Nichols

Andrew Lane, Patrick Dunne, and Matthew Thompson, MArch

Project title Counterpoint: Towards an Urban Dialectic

Project description The dominance of the city is leading to the death of smaller European towns and settlements. This phenomenon has seen ever-increasing migration into larger cities, leaving smaller towns bereft of critical population mass to support their historic cores, increasingly isolating individuals, and leading heritage into ruins. Historic towns must be re-equipped to fight the mass exodus of the countryside and offer a counterpoint to the city. This thesis proposes an educational institution within the depopulated town of Albarracín in central Spain, which will cultivate the town’s inherent uniqueness, offering individuals a tangible sense of place and community. Through typological and urban morphological analysis, the scheme proposes a reassessment of heritage, whereby monuments are utilised as propelling, ‘active’ artefacts that encourage development within the fabric of the town, rather than considered as stagnant objects that resist change.

Tutor citation This excellent design thesis focuses on the development of a regional strategy and methodology to creatively tackle the problem of rural depopulation across Europe and the demise of historic sites. It projects a thoughtful assessment of the role of heritage in development, which has become increasingly critical in conservation-led heritage management. The thesis proposes an integrated, regional approach to resist depopulation and safeguard settlements from uncontrolled tourism. Soumyen Bandyopadhyay