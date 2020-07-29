AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Lincoln

About the School of Architecture and the Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Professional Practice and Management in Architecture

Location Lincoln

Head of school Stephen Pretlove

Full-time tutors 13

Part-time tutors 13

Students 193

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Jasmine Howarth, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Illusion of Normality

Project description The Illusion of Normality explores, in a community setting, design techniques used to help support dementia sufferers. This is achieved by facilitating ease of access and navigation for those afflicted, manufacturing a nostalgia-informed ‘normality’ through architectural design. The exterior of the building incorporates the site’s industrial history, with the main feature of the façade an exposed steel structure derived from shipping cranes, which were formerly prominent in the landscape. This steel structure extends into the water of the River Humber, repairing the disconnect between Hull’s community and the environment. Inclusivity is an important factor within the design, both socially and physically. The building includes rooms with activities to engage the wider community, and not just people with dementia.

Tutor citation Jasmine’s project responds with sensitivity to the need to offer facilities for people affected by dementia and their carers. The project is designed to be accessible to all and features ‘reminiscence rooms’ for dementia sufferers, as well as rooftop basketball courts for adolescents. The landscape is informed by the same narrative, complementing the functions of the building and extending the palliative design into the waterfront site. Doina Carter