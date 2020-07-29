AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Leeds

About the School of Civil Engineering

Courses MEng, BEng Architecture, MEng, BEng Architecture (Industrial)

MEng, BEng Architecture, MEng, BEng Architecture (Industrial) Location Leeds

Leeds Head of school Muhammed Basheer

Muhammed Basheer Full-time tutors 5

5 Part-time tutors 9

9 Students 80

80 Staff to student ratio 1:14

1:14 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Postgraduate

Adam Hallinan, MEng Architecture MEBE Architecture Year 4

Show Fullscreen Uofleeds20 hallinan image 2

Project title Kirkgate Community Centre

Project description The building provides a space where people in less-thanideal situations, from unemployment to escaping an abusive partner or fighting a drug addiction, could come for advice. Considering the nature of this type of building, discretion is paramount in the building design. The key organising principle for the space is to provide privacy to the users while allowing sufficient light to permeate through the building. This has been achieved with the central glass volume – a perforated concrete panel façade system that is used around a significant portion of the building’s walls – and with the use of paving lights, which allow diffuse light to permeate through the floors of the building, creating calm, ambiently lit spaces. An exposed concrete structure provides thermal stability and reduces the whole-life environmental cost. Building energy is managed using district heating, solar shading and ventilation with heat recovery.

Tutor citation The careful consideration of materials in terms of their impact on user experience, as well as in terms of the environment, is part of an approach to design which integrates thinking about construction and operation from the outset. The use of detailed calculations validates the design as a viable proposal and have been used as part of the design process. Justin Lunn