AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Kent

About the School of Architecture and Planning

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location Canterbury

Head of school Gerry Adler

Full-time tutors 16

Part-time tutors 26

Students 480

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £19,800

Undergraduate

Charlotte Vint, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Echinoid Urban Ruins Activity Centre

Project description An activity centre inhabiting the ruins of the Lido Complex in Margate, the Echinoid celebrates the Grade II-listed former Clifton Baths through activities that aid in alleviating the current health gap in Cliftonville West. The roof flows out onto the street front, creating an inviting threshold leading both vulnerable citizens of Margate and tourists to congregate, enhancing a unified community. By reopening the Clifton Baths to the public, an urban playground brings cultural enrichment and education of its touristic history, retelling the rise and fall by sensitively celebrating it through rejuvenation. Sustainably repurposing the waste collected from Margate’s scrapyards through a community drop-off and rewards scheme creates a cleaner urban environment. A sense of locality is achieved through the resources, materials and construction methods, which range from on-site rammed chalk to repurposed mechanical waste used in the proposal. Additionally, addressing a deteriorating coastal complex with rising sea levels required a flood-resilient strategy, which was achieved through a controlled lockgate flood vent system.

Tutor citation We were immensely impressed by Charlotte’s ambitious, complex and immensely detailed design proposal, which combines a thoughtful and progressive social programme with a strong architectural form. Charlotte ties her programmatic themes firmly to a progressive social and sustainable agenda, promoting re-use and recycling, culture-led rejuvenation, re-using and repurposing waste, community collection points and reward schemes etc, while offering a dramatic and distinctive identity for the site. Chloe Street Tarbatt

Postgraduate

Aubin Torck, MArch

Project title Gothic Canterbury Source Market

Project description The fire that destroyed the roof of Notre-Dame Cathedral provoked a global outpouring of sympathy and unprecedented pledges of support. Amid immediate declarations to rebuild within five years, a wider question arose as to what is 21st-century Gothic. The Source Market takes inferences from the ruins of a citycentre church, lost in the Baedeker Raids, and two subsequent phases of post-Second World War redevelopment. Sitting at the heart of Canterbury, this new vegetable market is also a barometer of local and national food ‘futures’. The integrated financial Futures Market allows for a regional regulation of crop prices directly linked to the daily supply and demand of the produce within. All aspects of the food cycle are integrated and exhibited, from rooftop aquaponic production, smart crop quality control and storage, to fast-toslow food restaurant, education and coworking hubs.

Tutor citation Aubin’s project conflates interest in agricultural practice, food provenance and fair trade with changing attitudes to food-miles and agri-economics. It speculates that there is an architecture for the theatre of a food market that is simultaneously the barometer of regional food futures, equating supply, demand, and quality. The city’s tumultuous history is brought into continued discourse through Aubin’s architecture. Michael Richards, Manolo Guerci, Phil Baston, Ben Godber and Patrick Osbourne