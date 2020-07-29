AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Huddersfield

About the Department of Architecture and 3D Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Certificate Professional Practice and Management in Architecure

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Certificate Professional Practice and Management in Architecure Location Huddersfield

Huddersfield Head of school Nic Clear

Nic Clear Full-time tutors 13

13 Part-time tutors 7

7 Students 300+

300+ Staff to student ratio 1:14

1:14 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £14,000

Undergraduate

Myint Myint, BA (Hons) Architecture

Myint Myint, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Artists’ Studios and Gallery, Ropewalks, Liverpool

Project description Simultaneous field studies took place in January 2020. One group explored the transformation of The Ropewalks in Liverpool. The others travelled to Melaka in Malaysia. The aim of the field study is to discover and reveal the nature of specific contexts. Both locations are very different, historically, climatically and culturally. The task for the Melaka group was to comprehend and respond to a very unfamiliar cultural situation. The mission for the Liverpool group was to try to look beneath the surface of what might at first appear to be quite familiar, to reveal the unfamiliar. The Artists’ Studios by Myint Myint express the author’s concern with atmosphere and materiality and demonstrates a mature yet playful approach to the manipulation of spaces and forms, suggestive of a kind of robust timelessness. It goes beyond the straightforward proposition of spatial organisation and contextual response and looks for meaning and narrative in the form of minimalist, industrial, evocative spaces.

Tutor citation This project exemplifies the nature of the course at Huddersfield. Myint recognises the dynamics of contextualism and seeks to contribute to the making of place in a way that is both grounded in the location and yet expresses an independent identity. She captures something of the nature of architecture as a reflective practice, rooted in what has come before and alluding to what might yet be. Carl Meddings

Postgraduate

Imran Ashraf, MArch

Imran Ashraf, MArch

Project title Artisanship in the Age of Digital Fabrication

Project description We are currently at a moment of profound technological change and, while there is a great deal of hype surrounding advanced technologies, the revolutionary significance of these developments on our cities and towns is either not fully grasped or seen in the context of dystopian scenarios of totalitarian enslavement and runaway ‘grey goo’. This project proposes a guildhall for the Guild of Digital Artisans, exploring the possibilities of algorithmic design, machine learning, automation, and robotics as a non-human oblique representational system. In the project narrative the guildhall ‘BXT-001’, was started by a team of researchers from the University of Huddersfield, funded by the Guild of Digital Artisans in 2023. They started in the empty and dilapidated Buxton House in Huddersfield Town Centre. The Hall is a building that continuously and perpetually builds itself by its operating system. The programme consists of three zones: the experimental fabrication workshop operated by bots; the exhibition and experiential spaces open to the public; and research laboratories and workspaces for Guild members.

Tutor citation This provocative project speculates and challenges a ‘what if?’ scenario in which the current technological advancements of computational design meet full automation in the near future. The project uses a speculative fictional narrative to propose a constantly self-evolving architecture by machine learning algorithms, robotics and smart materials throughout the time. It shows innovative, original and in-depth research on machinemade spaces that compel us to rethink the technological utopia. Nic Clear and Hyun Jun Park