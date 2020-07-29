Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Hertfordshire

29 July, 2020

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by University of Hertfordshire

About the School of Creative Arts

  • Courses BA (Hons) Architecture
  • Location Hatfield, Hertfordshire
  • Head of school Silvio Carta
  • Full-time tutors 6
  • Part-time tutors 15
  • Students 180
  • Staff to student ratio 1:15
  • Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Laura Smith, BA (Hons) Architecture

Smith laura project 1 elevation 02

Smith laura project 1 elevation 02

Project title Borehamwood Public Library

Project description The people of Borehamwood are predominantly in the lower income bracket. This affects school funding and, in turn, education. Studies show how the natural environment has an effect on the intake of information, especially with children. By designing a space surrounded by the natural environment, access to the building through nature will have a positive impact on their learning experience. Furthermore, by splitting the building down the middle and planting a meadow, nature can be brought into the heart of the building without being overpowering. By helping the way people are educated through planting landscapes, this in turn helps nature. As many parts of Borehamwood are industrialised, adding a wild meadow and trees can help wildlife in the town, too. The bugs and wild animals which inhabit the plot can be another resource to help the town’s children learn about wildlife.

Tutor citation The Final Design project for Architectural Design Level 6 requires students to design a ‘repository of knowledge’, based in Borehamwood. Laura’s project demonstrates a deep understanding of the current cultural, economic and educational conditions, offering tangible solutions to ignite local regeneration, while serving the public by tackling common challenges. Ian Owen

