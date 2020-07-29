AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Greenwich

About the School of Design, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Architectural Practice

Location Greenwich

Head of school Simon Herron

Full-time tutors 15

Part-time tutors 42

Students 355

Staff to student ratio 1:16

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £14,000; MArch UK/ EU £9,250, international £15,000; PG Dip UK/EU £3,085, international £7,000

Undergraduate

Sarah Brooke, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Hoxton Reserve Collection: A New Home for the British Museum

Project description The project proposes a new division of the British Museum, joining two programmes formerly housed in separate buildings on Orsman Road. It creates two new buildings to display the reserve collection to the public through a running gallery and library while offering social housing and private archival space to protect people and artefacts. The new buildings allow researchers to work more closely with the collection and allow public access to the works. To attract more visitors to the collection, a pathway is cut through the existing building on the right, and a bridge is created on the north side, linking to the canal on the left. This project connects exhibition to architecture, artefacts and inhabitable spaces, blurring what is decoration and what is display.

Tutor citation Sarah’s work is exceptional in its combination of careful thought and breadth of skill. Her consideration of use, form and material is mature and sensitive. With a light touch, she explored spatial, formal and material qualities of her project, developing the design with an outstanding range, from multiple cast models to 11 studies, digital views and delicate handdrawings. Benjamin Allan and Kieran Hawkins

Postgraduate

Luigi Di Vito Francesco, MArch

Project title Monument to Diversion of Impending Environmental Disaster

Project description The project investigates the architectural potential and impact of one solar geoengineering method currently being investigated to deal with the climate crisis. It tested the injection of sulphate compounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, which could reduce the planet’s temperature in a similar way to large volcanic eruptions and provide mankind with a 100-year grace period to cut CO² emissions. The project envisages a series of temporary sulphur extraction and firing factories located on sites where sulphur can be mined, specifically the Tengger Caldera, East Java, a volcanic site rich in sulphur. After their use and with their mission complete, these factories will become obsolete and are designed to fall into ruins, their fabric impacted by the corrosive nature of sulphuric acid falling back onto the site. The project reveals the impact of man’s actions on the environment and that solutions to mitigate the climate crisis may be sublime and dangerous at the same time.

Tutor citation This project looks at a formidable idea in geo-engineering, that of projecting sulphur compounds into the atmosphere to stop global warming. The sky will change, landscapes will alter and our architectures will decay in new ways. Luigi explores how this possible solution to climate change may be terrifying, yet offer new architectural opportunities to explore climate engineering. Rahesh Ram