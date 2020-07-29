AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Edinburgh

About the College of Art

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Edinburgh

Edinburgh Head of school Richard Anderson

Richard Anderson Full-time tutors 42

42 Part-time tutors 60

60 Students 580

580 Staff to student ratio 1:15 (UG), 1:12 (PG)

1:15 (UG), 1:12 (PG) Fees Scotland/EU £1,820, UK £9,250, international £26,000

Undergraduate

Sonakshi Pandit, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 04 exterior view looking south

Project title Urban Ca(r)talyser

Project description Situated on a former quarry and landfill, the project ‘degrows’ Edinburgh’s Craigleith Retail Park, creating a hub for upcycling low-value materials into architectural components and shifting the site’s focus from a market-driven, cardominated approach to one with a philosophy of care, re-use and repair. With a climbing wall, sports field, running track, and performance and event facilities, the proposal reintroduces public space and pedestrians to the site, creating a social hub and propagating a more equitable sense of wellbeing. Finding value in existing elements, the project repurposes the shopping cart as an architectural component, upcycling 950 carts found on-site into ‘gabioncarts’: modular, load-bearing wall elements that can be climbed, sat upon, played with and used to store goods. The modulation and thermal inertia of the rubble material inspires varied articulations of light and the invention of a gabion-cart Trombe wall system to passively heat the building.

Tutor citation Sonakshi seizes the untenable nature of the retail park as an opportunity, orchestrating a local supply chain of redundant shopping carts and filling them with rubble to create a gabion wall system. The resulting project has a formal language and layout that directly responds to the material flow and upcycling activities, exemplifying a more sustainable and equitable building industry. Moa Carlsson and Simone Ferracina

Postgraduate

Joseph Coulter, Eirini Makarouni, Katerina Saranti and Katy Sidwell, MArch

Show Fullscreen Aj submission 08

Project title (Un)doing Thresholds: Door/Ways to New Neapolitan Practice(s)

Project description (Un)doing Thresholds explores the conditions and specificities of Naples, a place in which processes of ‘undoing’ are, following Walter Benjamin, understood to be as vital to the city as constructive practices. The project explores this ‘undoing’ as means of making architecture, with multiple, porous spaces created through drawing but situated and developed through the city. These spaces develop architectures in which thresholds become labyrinthine, theatrical, ruinous or open, exhibiting how these archetypes might form porous architectural conditions. A performative tectonic language extends, encloses, and makes present, providing separations from and thickenings of the spaces of the city. The city’s space is no longer interior or exterior, but a continuous and responsive sequence of localities. Together these intersecting spaces promote a collective presence, one that allows communities to take possession of space, constructing an experience of Naples that goes beyond fixed historical representations and opens up the city.

Tutor citation These rich, intersecting spaces generate an urban architectural figure that is an intricate response to the site, its careful curation of ‘public’ and ‘private’ programmes presenting an alternative to function-driven municipal planning. Focusing on space rather than use, and on collective practices rather than the subdivision of roles, (Un)doing Thresholds explores how architects might develop not only porous constructions but porous practices. Chris French and Maria Mitsoula