AJ Student Prize 2020: University of East London

About the School of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, MA Architecture and Urbanism

BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, MA Architecture and Urbanism Location London

London Heads of school Carl Callaghan, David Tan

Carl Callaghan, David Tan Full-time tutors 50

50 Part-time tutors 20

20 Students 400

400 Staff to student ratio 1:5

1:5 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Hanna Tweg, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Common Ground

Project description Portugal has the world’s third-highest aging population, which has considerably lower standards of education and quality of life in comparison with their younger counterparts. Montemor-o-Novo is a rural town in Alentejo, where daily life is slow and moves organically. Its municipality has been targeting younger generations to bring in tourism and revenue into the town, meaning many of its programmes may not be of interest to the majority of the existing dwellers. Although the town itself is very active, there is a need for communal spaces to be provided for those who have lived here historically. Based on the idea of The Commons, this project proposes a series of small incremental and collective changes – it is always in the making as daily life continues to change, meaning that people have to keep developing their relations to one another and the space around them.

Tutor citation This year we asked students to formulate projects based on the theme of ‘civic space for cultural production’. Hanna’s project successfully addresses the potential of supporting and enhancing local activities for the community to gather, cook, eat, farm and learn together. The proposal forms a positive response while asking open-ended questions about the future of a rural town with an aging, shrinking population. Keita Tajima and Rhianon Morgan-Hatch

Postgraduate

Lenny Lew Lee Liang, MArch

Project title Fruit and Vegetable Market

Project description Located in Central Athens, the Fruit and Vegetable Market is a redesign of an existing informal fruit and vegetable market and underground car park. The building offers a variety of functions that exceed traditional markets. Besides the core market activity, it is part of a new urban street network and public space system, provides urban farming, has sport and educational facilities and integrates local communities with urban farming. Based on the existing underground car park grid structure, a shifted forest of columns creates room for these activities. Above, a series of educational and recreational facilities offers spaces to local communities that range from cooking and urban farming schools to multi-purpose rooms. On the top of the building a series of greenhouses provides hydroponic farming, and their rhythm and variation allow different plants to grow within their favourable light conditions while creating a pattern that organises the market spaces below.

Tutor citation This academic year, students explored how public spaces and buildings can be Urban Rooms that facilitate this change and invigorate the city. Lenny’s design expands on existing market forms, yet is uniquely recognisable – an elegant expression of a variety of functions that would invigorate local communities. It is part of a new network of public spaces, infrastructures and facilities that carry the idea of an Urban Room deep into the city. Christoph Hadrys, Uwe Schmidt-Hess and Tony Fretton