AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Central Lancashire

Joe Wojewoda, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Joe wojewoda birdseye

Project title Addressing the Ephemeral

Project description The project aims to provide access to education and employment for its local marginalised community, using the act of making to empower and build capacity in an area detached from the proceeds of Blackpool’s tourist economy. This project is humble in form and mass, but a bold exploration of structure and materiality. Adopting the language of the back-court shed or workshop, locally made terrazzo tiles line the inside and outside faces of rooflights, sarking board is stained blue in the workshop interiors and decorative landscaping blocks seen in local gardens are re-used to create privacy and decorative shadow effects. The programme is arranged around the edges of a constricted and hidden site that has long been derelict but has a history of communal use. This creates a new communal courtyard that acts as point of orientation and access to all areas of the scheme.

Tutor citation Joe’s project presents a critical, creative and considered response to the brief. The project asks the student to consider the growing divide between the Blackpool that exists for visitors and the Blackpool that exists for those who live and work in the town. Joe proposes a community maker space within which visitors can translate their recent memories of Blackpool into objects of delight, offering a new civic and social space. Lee Ivett

Postgraduate

Sarah Waugh, MArch

Canyon interieurstudie

Project title Koninklijke Balletschool Rotterdam

Project description The Royal Ballet School of Rotterdam is a bold, ambitious, ethereal building set on the River Maas. The school alluringly touches the water, a beacon for all to see, nestled adjacent to the main shipping canal near the peninsula of Katendrecht. The building was designed from the inside out, following a long period of diligent research, behind-the-scenes site visits to world-class ballet schools and interviews with teachers, pianists, architects and engineers. The floor plan, inspired by the ballet dancers’ tools, also mimics the outside contours of the nearby peninsula. Once the studios, dancers’ changing rooms, wellness zone and medical facilities were laid out, the central ‘Grand Canyon’ was created and the envelope swiftly followed. The result is a unique undulating crossbraced, steel-ribbed frame, swathed in translucent glass and Linit panes. The envelope tantalisingly touches the ground, with the columns providing a nod to ballet in the form of a ballet shoe en pointe.

Tutor citation The primary motivation for Sarah’s project was driven by personal experience and an interest in ballet culture across a European context. The resulting project owes much to these principles, which fuelled extensive research and fieldwork while in Rotterdam and closer to home, engaging with long-established ballet schools. The success of the project lies in a controlled amalgamation of this research, personal reflection and strikingly drawn and physically modelled communication. Christopher Lowry