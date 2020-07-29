AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Cambridge

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MPhil Architecture and Urban Design, Part 3

Cambridge Head of school James Campbell

1:8 Fees UK/EU £9,250 (£4,625 second-year MPhil)

Undergraduate

Nabil Haque, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 10. mono no aware a physical rehabilitation centre for ford end road bedford a

Project title Mono No Aware: A Physical Rehabilitation Centre for Ford End Road, Bedford

Project description Mono No Aware loosely translates as an ‘empathy towards non-human things.’ It can also be understood as a ‘sensitivity to ephemera’, meaning an awareness of impermanence and the transience of life. Set in Ford End Road, Bedford, the project reflects on the town’s industrial past, in specific reference to its existence for over 200 years as a coal gas works. Built within the ruins of a 19th-century locomotive shed in the north-east corner of the site, the project proposes a setting for the rehabilitation of people with serious physical injuries alongside the rehabilitation of this existing building and landscape. The experiential qualities of the project were conceived around the turn of the seasons. In winter, the site’s ground cover is in a ‘retreated’ state where the thin, lightweight construction provides a firm boundary. In summer the ground floods the plan. In constant motion, the building dances according to the light of the day, its colours rising and falling according to the rhythm of the sun.

Tutor citation Beginning with a strong grip on the emerging post-industrial ecology of his site, Nabil makes creative use of a former locomotive shed, transforming it into a centre for physical rehabilitation. People require time and space to heal and Nabil’s project imagines an environment in which these processes work in concert with the season and in which the landscape of the former gasworks is opened to the public and extends deep into the building. Rod Heyes and Prisca Thielmann

Postgraduate

Marco Fiorino, MPhil in Architecture and Urban Design

Show Fullscreen Marco fiorino aj student prize 6 0

Project title Common Ground

Project description The Welsh town of Monmouth sits on the edge of its county, at the border between a protected landscape and a multitude of small rural agricultural centres. This project investigates both, imagining spaces where they might encounter one another. Located at the edge of town, the site at the centre of this project distinctly embodies Monmouth’s fractured relationship to its surrounding landscape. The proposed intervention will develop through a set of farmstead-style settlements, designed to replicate themselves on secondary sites. These buildings will support sustainable forestry and agricultural practices, store what the community produces, and provide spaces for educational activities. Later stages of the project will look to draw on collaborative efforts to support more sustainable forestry, creating new woodland areas near the town to provide new sources of timber, transforming the landscape in line with a water retention scheme designed to protect from seasonal floods, helping to mend the town’s broken relationship to its surrounding riverscape.

Tutor citation MPhil students pursue a two-year project of their choosing, integrating six months of fieldwork and culminating in a thesis, as well as a design project. Marco draws upon a focused interpretation of a long history of landscape theory but tests degrees of built permanence, creating a subtle and responsive architecture that responds to the deep history of the site and its uncertain future. Ingrid Schroder, Julika Gittner, Conrad Koslowsky, Aram Mooradian and James Pockson