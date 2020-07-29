AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Brighton

About the School of Architecture and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Management, Practice and Law in Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Management, Practice and Law in Architecture Location Brighton

Brighton H ead of school John Taylor

John Taylor Full-time tutors 10

10 Part-time tutors 35

35 Students 375

375 Staff to student ratio 1:17

1:17 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Manal Omar, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Fun Town and NOT Old Town

Project description The project’s aim was to make a space, environment and atmosphere within Catford for the elderly. It would essentially be a town within a town, a Fun Town and NOT Old Town. The site is situated on the east side ring of Catford and acts as a regional hub, allowing the elderly to feel that they have that link to the rest of society. It is a space where the elderly can feel independent, creating different programmes, such as a market that they can both manage and shop at, a distillery and a bar/ pub, where the alcohol created in the distillery can be sold in Catford and Lewisham.

Tutor citation Old age, desired and yet despised, you are the oxymoron of our lives. Fun Town and NOT Old Town cuts right across our common tale about old age, unlocking the room into which we have placed it. Manal’s project makes a bold and courageous move. Rather than hiding old age in suburban institutions, it projects it right into the core of urban life. Anuschka Kutz, Alex Arestis and Ian Bailey

Postgraduate

Jordan Whitewood-Neal, MArch

Project title The Cascade Experiment

Project description The Cascade Experiment derived from an autoethnographic experience in the Ashdown Forest and was used to develop a contextual design response centred on the relationship between landscape, the wheelchair, body and accessibility. The project set out to develop a proposition in order to grow and extend a new, accessible woodland infrastructure. Set in 2040, the custodian of this infrastructure is a semi-autobiographical character, who has been left abandoned in this woodland. The ongoing desire to keep expanding the woodland via a unique timber structure requires the assistance of other characters, and thus the primary custodian begins to create another being, Totemi. Totemi acts as an ontological duality and begins working on maintaining and developing the infrastructure. Working with a timber system which embraces bent and morphologically unique timber members, the structure enables the planting, growth and augmentation of Scots pine trees, not only as an active woodland, but as a selfportrait of the custodian and Totemi.

Tutor citation Drawing parallels between the appreciation of sublimity in the landscape and his own experiences, Jordan’s project is a combination of autobiography and fantasy. It is as if his wheelchair, a device that has mediated his experience of the forest, develops independently, becoming an autonomous being with a voice to feedback other possible futures to help guide his design. Its true merit is this gift of self-portraiture, together with an extraordinarily articulated and well-resolved architectural proposition. Simon Beames and Omid Kamvari