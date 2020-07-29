AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Bath

About the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering

Head of school Alexander Wright
Full-time tutors 32

Undergraduate

Ollie Hall, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Confronting Racism

Project description The proposal is a museum, installation and exhibition space on Bristol’s Floating Harbour (a navigable part of the River Avon, from which many slave ships departed) to educate locals and visitors about the city’s complicated, entangled and compromised history and help tackle contemporary issues of racism in society. The proposed building is founded upon the horrific dichotomy that mirrors the savage treatment of black slaves on the slave ships in transit. A dark and monolithic ground floor is wrapped in rough, solid blocks, while a lightweight top floor is clad in brass with a roof that tapers to create an exhibition space for use by local BAME communities. As a middle-class white man, designing this project has been an eye-opening experience, with course-mates of African-Caribbean heritage helping me to question my own white privilege and what racism really means. I hope that the proposal constructively contributes to the global dialogue about racism and inspires others to develop their own understanding of the issues.

Tutor citation This project confronts the portrayal of history in museums. Bristol’s connection with the slave trade, although well documented, is often hidden – until of course the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue on 7 June. The design’s intention is to call for a continual reinterpretation of this history by those who legitimately own the narrative of enslavement, in place of the ‘authoritative speculation’ often given as fact by educated, white middleclass curators up and down the country. Daniel Wong

Postgraduate

Maria Villalobos, Andrea Popescu, Sirage Saudi, Luca Pizzamiglio and Mark Kendernay, MArch

Project title Zagreb – An Ecological Model of Sustainable Modernisation

Project title Zagreb – An Ecological Model of Sustainable Modernisation

Project description The Sava river is one of the last clean and living rivers remaining in Europe, supporting globally significant biodiversity along its course. Zagreb, marking a cutting point in this continuous ecosystem, has urbanised the river’s floodplain in the past 150 years and effectively erased its network of wetlands. Threatened by dredging, planned hydropower dams, and increasing nutrient pollution, the masterplan offers a roadmap to save the Sava, while preparing the capital for the challenges of the coming century. The toolkit developed for the masterplan focuses on three key issues: strengthening the city’s green and blue infrastructure, encouraging the use of public and soft transport, and enabling its fossil fuel phase-out with a holistic renewable resource strategy. These principles are integrated into a pedestrian boulevard bridging the void between the historic centre of Zagreb and the modernist satellite town of Novi Zagreb. Along its way, the masterplan proposes the regeneration of two disregarded brownfields, transforming the central railway site as a gateway to the capital and rehabilitating the Sava’s river realm as the city’s functional green lungs.

Tutor citation The theme of Sustainable Cities ran throughout the year and this team of five students responded with rigour and creativity. The project exemplifies the potential of architectural analysis and imagination to create holistic solutions to complex problems, producing a coherent vision of a possible alternative future, and is an exemplar of the benefits of collaborative group working to generate exceptional design solutions. Alex Wright, Jayne Barlow, Anne Claxton, Rupert Grierson, Andy Jarvis and Jo Hibbert