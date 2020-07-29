AJ Student Prize 2020: University for the Creative Arts

About the Canterbury School of Architecture

Courses: BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Part 3 in Architecture

Location: Canterbury

Head of school: Colin Holden

Full-time tutors: 5

Part-time tutors: 25

Students: 300

Staff to student ratio: 1:10

Fees: £9,250

Undergraduate

Lauris Svarups, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Legislative Theatre of El Raval

Project description Through a strategy of participatory democracy, this project aims to establish alternative citydistrict governing methods by using the established practices of ‘legislative theatre’, mixed with the Soviet Palace of Culture archetype. A new political system is established that directly involves the citizens in the process of law-making, calling for a new type of a physical government space. The site is located in the heart of Barcelona’s El Raval district, which is one of the most socially marginalised areas of the city. It is important that such publicoriented governmental space not only facilitates the process of political discussion but also functions as a place for reflection and learning. Within the project, debating chambers, meeting rooms, a district museum, a community archive, artists’ studios and a gallery are intertwined with government officials’ quarters and facilities for evening learning and language classes. It is a physical space that in its character represents the city, the district, and its people.

Tutor citation Lauris’s extraordinary project demonstrates a rich and complex narrative, a brilliant response to the context and an incredible array of models, images and drawings. Lauris prefers a non-digital approach and the design was developed using hand-made card models, giving the architecture a playful, hand-crafted feel with every space obsessively considered at a range of scales. Alex Smith

Postgraduate

Anastasia Lavrova, MArch

Project title UNOAR – Organ Transplant Clinic in Beirut

Project description In tandem with existing UN agencies and programmes, UNOAR aims to unlock the potentials of failed high-rise developments by combining the spatial resources of vacant buildings with existing local needs and demands. The project translates these objectives into a retrofit proposal for the Burj Al Murr in Beirut. Originally a hotel, the tower’s construction works halted with the start of the Lebanese Civil War in 1975. The unfinished structure had a traumatic role in the socalled Battle of the Hotels, in which a number of towers in the Minet Al Hoson quarter were occupied by snipers of opposing militias. Having identified the current crisis of the public health sector in Lebanon in a second research strand, the thesis uses an existing global World Health Organisation programme to fund organ transplant facilities to transform the vacant tower into a public health facility. The functional departments of the clinic are vertically stacked within the tower, connected by two external batteries of lifts, stairs and technical services.

Tutor citation This year’s studio focused on the tower typology as a contested territory of urban and architectural production. Anastasia’s project presents a rigorous design speculation about the possibilities of activating existing, but currently unoccupied, high-rise buildings. Based on a forensic mapping of failed towers around the world, a fictional agency, The United Nations Organisation for Architectural Resources, acts as a conceptual device to catalyse the use of investment ruins and abandoned structures. Gabor Stark