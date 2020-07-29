AJ Student Prize 2020: University College London

About the The Bartlett School of Architecture

Undergraduate

Sharil Bin Tengku Abdul Kadir, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title One Tree Manual: Towards a Better Timber Architecture

Project description Over the next 10 years, Sweden’s standing timber volume is set to increase by over 500 million cubic metres, a result of its long-standing forestry act that states an obligation to replant forest after felling. This large and growing resource is currently worth one-fifth of Sweden’s GDP, but 81.6 per cent of a tree is typically wasted in the conversion of tree to timber construction. In view of the current climate crisis, the proposal advocates that growing timber demand should not be met through increased logging but through maximising the potential of every tree harnessed for construction. A timber institute is proposed in suburban Stockholm as an immersive and experiential environment to impart knowledge about timber construction. It aims to inspire a paradigm shift in attitudes and methodology towards the employment of timber and trees in architecture.

Tutor citation Sharil’s work is an intelligent and sensitive response to this year’s unit brief that explored the symbiotic co-existence between buildings and ecologies in the new geological age, the Anthropocene. Sited in Stockholm’s forest, his ‘whole tree – nothing goes to waste’ approach is a unique and smart critique on current inefficiencies in logging and explores timber technology not only as a performance-oriented design parameter, but as a holistic and sustainable process, charged with aesthetic potential, craft and culture. Julia Backhaus and Ben Hayes

Postgraduate

Samuel Davies, MArch

Show Fullscreen 09 samdavies optimist rockingchair

Project title Sweat, Pant, Blush: Three Houses of Three Tomorrows

Project description The brief for Unit 16 asked students to focus on the exploration of an architecture that re-emphasises our physical engagement with, and relationship to, the environments we choose to inhabit. The project is interested in the house as a mediator between our bodies and the environment. Drawing from the local history of building experimental ‘Houses of Tomorrow’, a cul-de-sac of three houses is proposed at the edge of Palm Springs and the surrounding desert. Each house captures an alternative, future view of the home; the Primitivist, the Technological Optimist, and the Comfort Sceptic. All three houses share an architectural language that seeks to foster an emotional reverence around environmental controls; a timber frame holds radiative metal surfaces, and chromed cold-air vessels draw naturally cooled air from a subterranean thermal labyrinth. Within each house, everyday domestic conventions are dismantled to suit its individual attitude to comfort, questioning our understandings of what is comfortable, homely and safe.

Tutor citation The project does not propose a solution to a sustainable form of living but instead seeks to disrupt the conventional relationship of the body to space and furniture, confronting our complacent attitude to comfort. Sam presents outrageous scenarios that provoke us to question our own habits. The beautiful drawings show the project at multiple scales, with both technical and experiential emphasis. Sam’s rendered world fully immerses the viewer in an utterly comprehensive and imaginative way. Ana Monrabal-Cook and Matthew Butcher