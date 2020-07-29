AJ Student Prize 2020: Sheffield Hallam University

About the Department of the Natural and Built Environment

Undergraduate

Alex Grafton, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title A School of Future Sustainable Construction

Project description This School of Future Sustainable Construction in Nottingham houses both traditional and non-traditional learning spaces which are integrated into the public realm. Extending the various internal and external spaces of the school through the site creates a public route which weaves through the existing urban form. The integration of the new programme uses the activity of the school to animate the new public spaces created. The scale of spaces created resonate with the scale of the existing wider urban fabric, producing an experience which continuously reveals the activity of the school.

Tutor citation Located in the heart of the Lace Market area of Nottingham, Alex’s scheme is a 21st-century interpretation of an educational building that imparts knowledge of sustainability. His drawings are exquisite, clear and communicative, successfully summarising main ideas and building activities. The result is a highly convincing piece, one which is proud of its civic function and sustainability credentials. Gabriel Tang

Postgraduate

Daniel Mitchell, MArch

Project title The Zinneke Project: Unfolding the Architecture and Urbanism of the Parade

Project description The Zinneke Project is an experimental approach to architecture and urbanism through the unfolding of a parade in an attempt to engage in social dynamics across Brussels, following the covering of the Senne River in 1866 - a river referred to as ‘the first citizen of the city’ – and the subsequent process of ‘Brusselisation’. The project explores a method of investigating the existing Zinneke Parade’s complex social infrastructure by unfolding it and breaking down its core elements in an attempt to reveal its hidden layers and components. This unfolding process reveals that the Zinneke Parade is much more than a three-hour event. It is in fact a 12-month continuous programme of events and activities, taking place within existing public buildings, parks, derelict buildings and spaces and the public realm. These events take place across the 18 communes of the city and beyond.

Tutor citation Daniel’s project is an exceptionally well-conceived urban, social and architectural thesis that is rigorously researched, creatively developed and spatially and socially innovative. By mapping and harnessing the existing energies, knowledge and skills of the existing Zinneke Parade, the project unfolds these complex dynamics out across the city, and in doing so creates an iterative, cumulative and negotiated urbanism that is borne from local citizens. Sam Vardy, Cristina Cerulli and Jon Orlek