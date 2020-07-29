AJ Student Prize 2020: Royal College of Art

About the School of Architecture

MArch

Location London

Head of school Beth Hughes

Full-time tutors 11

Part-time tutors 120

Students 340

Staff to student ratio 1:15

Fees UK/EU £9,750, Channel Islands and Isle of Man £14,500, International £29,000

Postgraduate

Shawn Adams, MArch

Show Fullscreen 10 shawn adams e waste model 1

Project title Plinths and Tapestry

Project description The project aims to create, discover, and recirculate the value of materials by proposing 14 plinths and three canopies made of electronic waste across Agbogbloshie, Ghana. On this precarious 20-acre electronic graveyard, African men, who have adopted the title ‘Burner Boys’, see the inherent worth of e-waste. The proposal consists of five spaces ranging from 600mm to 5m in height. Located to the south-east of Agbogbloshie, these interventions challenge the stigmas attached to materials and create new spatial and architectural opportunities for the community. Employing electronic waste, the plinths and canopies create areas for ceremonial rituals, religious practices and everyday activities. Learning from the local community, the proposal attempts to create value from electronic waste. It asks how, by reconsidering the worth of materials, can practices, rituals and everyday activities be spatialised? At the project’s heart sits the ambition to reinstall the ways in which materials are perceived and to provide spaces for new values to emerge.

Tutor citation Shawn has put forward a unique formal, spatial and material language that draws from its etymological roots in Ghanaian culture and from the global and highly personal remnants of electronic waste. It is a design that places itself outside of the main canon of architecture, questioning the role of an architectural project and practice with a high level of delicacy and humility. John Ng, Zsuzsa Péter and James Chung