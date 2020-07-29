Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 2020: Robert Gordon University

29 July, 2020

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by Robert Gordon University

About the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment

  • Courses BSc, MArch
  • Location Aberdeen
  • Head of school David McClean
  • Full-time tutors 20
  • Part-time tutors 15
  • Students 265
  • Staff to student ratio 1:7
  • Fees Free to Scottish students, UK/EU £6,750, international £15,040

Postgraduate

Claire Milnes, MArch

4 claire milnes courtyard

Project title Community Housing

Project description The Orkney Islands have a large potential for future growth in areas of industry, research, tourism and sustainable technology. They also have a rising elderly population with a need for new solutions to tackle social isolation. This project for a social housing scheme in the centre of Kirkwall aims to tackle these two issues. The project comprises six blocks of flats wrapped around enclosed courtyards, the deep housing blocks acting as a wind barrier for the courtyards, creating a sanctuary from the strong Orcadian winds. The scheme aims to accommodate all ages with its mixture of flat types. Small flats are located on the ground floor, where individuals who live alone have direct access to the courtyard and street, giving more chance for social interaction. Each flat has a central space that can be used as another room.

Tutor citation Claire’s work is both monumental and subtle, heroic and humane. The drawings are of quiet contemplation of the everyday beautiful but sparse detail suggests life, occupants, the intimacy of Dutch painting – simple moments keenly observed, framed by windows, walls, light and space, architecture. David Vila Domin

