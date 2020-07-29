AJ Student Prize 2020: Ravensbourne University

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture Location London

London Head of school Paolo Zaide

Paolo Zaide Full-time tutors 8

8 Part-time tutors 22

22 Students 250

250 Staff to student ratio 1:22

1:22 Fees UK/EU £9,250 (UG); £9,000 (PG)

Undergraduate

James Ingram, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Image 4 james ingram

Project title Assemble Vessel

Project description Forming a new peninsula in London’s Hackney Wick, the Assemble Vessel is a community creator. The project aims to tackle London’s growing housing and community crisis through the creation of narrow boats for social residences. Constructed on raised platforms above the canal, the boat descends poetically through the building in various stages of construction. It is envisioned that the residents will assist with the making of their home and simultaneously learn the practical skills needed to maintain it in the process; apprenticeships will also be provided in homage to the industrial heritage of Hackney Wick. The Vessel provides the supporting elements in order to allow the canal boat community and wider Hackney Wick to thrive, including a village hall, communal kitchens, shower and laundry facilities. The modular, prefabricated construction allows it to be replicated nationwide, reviving neglected industrial communities and creating new ones in the process.

Tutor citation We want to empower our architectural students. The world needs good ideas. And to be heard, these ideas need to be well presented. James’ idea addresses issues such as the housing shortage, bringing skills and employment to a deprived London community, reactivating an almost forgotten piece of a low-carbon infrastructure which connects London with the rest of the country. Henning Stummel