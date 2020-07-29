AJ Student Prize 2020: Queen’s University Belfast

About the School of Natural and Built Environment

Courses BSc Architecture, MArch, Professional Practice

BSc Architecture, MArch, Professional Practice Location Belfast

Belfast Head of school Sarah Lappin

Sarah Lappin Full-time tutors 28

28 Part-time tutors 12

12 Students 240

240 Staff to student ratio 1:16

1:16 Fees £4,000-6,000

Undergraduate

Nicole Ching Ki Sen, BSc Architecture

Show Fullscreen Nicole ching ki sen timbre timber 1

Project title Timbre Timber: The Colour and Music Theatre

Project description The project is a carbon-neutral addition to an existing sonic arts centre on the campus at Queen’s University Belfast. With minimal disruption to the existing building, the scheme builds above and over, working within the structural limitations to make a series of interventions that transform the existing social spaces and also provide a 40 per cent increase in accommodation.

Tutor citation The scheme excels in its use of timber and timber frame as a ‘limpet condition’ to the existing building, altering the existing aesthetic of brick and concrete with an attached lightweight filigree and silhouette. The project displays an ability to act creatively within extreme constraints to alter an existing condition – exceptional in a student project. Michael McGarry and Susie Browne

Postgraduate

Riane Samir, MArch

Show Fullscreen 09 riane samir external perspective

Project title Smart Grid: Architecture in an Autonomous Landscape

Project description Smart Grid imagines the future of the Lake District by unlocking new forms of mobility, resources flows and material circularity. It proposes to reimagine infrastructure provision and the spatial consequences on homes and villages. A fleet of autonomous electric vehicles creates a new, invisible connective tissue that moves people and commodities. The new system transfers energy, fresh water and food to and between properties in a smarter way. Vehicles also extract unwanted byproducts, such as unused food, grey water and waste, that can be brought back to distribution hubs for recycling or treatment. Inside the home, the occupant can enjoy unaltered heritage without the need for any further modifications, enabled by a tensegrity structure of ‘mined’ electrical poles and pylons, wrapped in an ETFE skin that can collect rainwater, produce solar power and connect with the vehicles.

Tutor citation Riane’s project contributes radical ideas for dealing with the unique relationship between traditional notions of place and the complex flows of globalisation. It critiques private vehicle use and the major utility infrastructures that negatively impact the environmental and aesthetic quality of the region, offering a roadmap for operating low-density, distributed landscapes in the context of the change demanded by an accelerated culture. It addresses how architecture and landscape must effectively and intelligently use resources in the face of a climate emergency. Greg Keeffe and Sean Cullen