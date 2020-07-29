AJ Student Prize 2020: Oxford Brookes University

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArchD, MArchD Higher Degree Apprenticeship Level 7, RIBA Studio Parts 1-3

Oxford Head of school Matt Gaskin

1:15 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £13,410, PG £9,250, international £14,120

Undergraduate

Austin Mcgrath, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 10 mcgrathaustin arcadian ruin

Project title Sellafield Nuclear Memorial Hostel

Project description The Cumbrian coastline is home to Sellafield, Europe’s largest nuclear reprocessing plant. Closed in 2018, the plant’s cleanup and deconstruction is expected to take 100 years. The proposal sits on top of the southernmost point of St Bees Head, serving as a halfway house for the twoday hike from Whitehaven to Sellafield along the Nuclear Coast, as well as the starting point for the 182- mile walk from St Bees to Robin Hood Bay. The linear stone structure is designed to undergo an accelerated yet controlled ruination process using the waves of the Irish sea as its catalyst. The building becomes an instrument to perceive the passing of time, eroding into the sea in parallel to the plant’s decommissioning process. In contrast with the neighbouring nuclear site, the hostel allows for a decomposition process that does not pose any threat to the environment. After all of the hostel rooms are reclaimed by the Irish Sea, what is left of the building turns into a ruin, acting as a memorial to the Sellafield nuclear facility.

Tutor citation Austin’s project deals with the hugely complex context of the Sellafield nuclear plant and its legacy in an ambitious and evocative manner. The proposal raises increasingly relevant questions of how society might memorialise and learn from its contentious nuclear past. Questioning the canon of contemporary architectural technology, the proposal applies a new approach to radical sustainability, considering aspects regarding construction, materiality, structure and services. Vanessa Lafoy, Johanna Just and Agostino Nickl

Postgraduate

Tomas Sullivan, MArchD Applied Design in Architecture

Show Fullscreen 3 tomas sullivan cerda plan garden

Project title The Limb and the Vault

Project description The project investigates flexible timber formwork for Catalan timbrel vaulting, proposing a new typology for the urban block that challenges Barcelona’s loss of public garden space over decades of overdevelopment. The proposal is a response to developers’ criticism of the two-dimensionality of Ildefons Cerdà’s urban blocks, proposing a new expressive architecture rooted in Catalan culture. Learning from the craft of bow-making, a digitally controlled grading of timber beam components is programmed into the material behaviour to create three-dimensional curvature in a free-spanning formwork. The proposed block uses this language to formulate the creation of expressive light wells, optimised for circulation of light and air as well as encouraging movement. On the ground plane the program is lifted to create porosity and visual connections, revealing and joining the semi-private garden spaces.

Tutor citation Tomas showed an incredible rigour, using physical research of bow-making techniques and adapting these to Catalan vaulting to create a system which responded to its surroundings. The final proposal takes advantage of contemporary fabrication possibilities and addresses the brief with flair, creating a critical response to the urban, cultural and climate condition of Barcelona. Adam Holloway and Michael Kloihofer