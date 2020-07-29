AJ Student Prize 2020: Nottingham Trent University

About the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Nottingham

Nottingham Head of school Gavin Richards

Gavin Richards Full-time tutors 13

13 Part-time tutors 25

25 Students 280

280 Staff to student ratio 1:10

1:10 Fees UK/EU £9,250 (UG), £9,500 (PG)

Undergraduate

Clara-Romana Pop, BA (Hons) Architecture

9.clara romana pop internal view from main entrance

Project title Factory for Artist

Project description Embodying Sheffield’s identity as the ‘City of Makers’, the idea represents the two industries that mark the character of the city: the steel industry of the past and current creative industries. The rigid steel structure acts as a skeleton, hosting a bundle of creative activities that attract people and give life to the structure. The building can be identified as a reinterpretation of an art gallery, where the artistic process becomes the exhibit displayed. The spaces are programmed not only to nurture the creative act but also to encourage engagement and collaboration between the artists and the public. A primary inspiration for the project was Cedric Price’s Fun Palace, his description of which drove the design development process: ‘Choose what you want to do – or watch someone else doing it. Try starting a riot or beginning a painting – or just lie back and stare at the sky.’

Tutor citation Romana established an architectural programme that presents resident artists both as factory workers of craft and as the machine itself. She exceeded the brief by showing a sophisticated level of understanding, revealing that the ‘process of making’ can be the artwork itself. This was communicated through an excellent personal process of making – her concept sketches and parti diagrams are as effective as her final polished visuals. Rebecca Pallett

Postgraduate

Liam Bacon, MArch

Show Fullscreen Liam bacon ntu image 5 beer hall

Project title The Independent State of Copper Marsh

Project description This thesis imagines a 21stcentury British prohibition that is defied by a resistant group of enthusiastic drinkers. Building on the industrial heritage of Nottingham, this group forms a brewing microstate creating a legal drinking site promoting the health benefits of beer that have been ignored by the British prohibition movement. The nation is formed around three founding principles: the creation, preservation, and consumption of beer. Each principle forms a programmatic response within the state through brewing spaces, a global beer archive and various grand consumption spaces. Alongside the programmatic development the material interests draw on the brewing traditions of natural materials and techniques developed from traditional methods but recontextualised to present day. The newly formed nation hosts 12 events every year that all contribute an ingredient to the recipes of the next batch of brewing, making a range of seasonal beers. These festivals bring a transformation of the nation, with makers and artists hosted throughout the year to generate themes and pavilions.

Tutor citation Liam’s work and his working methods stood out this year in two very distinct ways. Firstly, his ability to synthesise programmatic issues into a palpable architectural form, eking out every spatial and aesthetic possibility. Secondly, his relentless pursuit to refine and improve the work. The conceit of the citadel-like autonomy of the proposal is extreme, but always explored and developed at the service of the programme. Kenneth Fraser