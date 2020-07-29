AJ Student Prize 2020: Norwich University of the Arts

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture Location Norwich

Head of school Raymond Quek

Full-time tutors 5

Part-time tutors 3

Students 80

Staff to student ratio 1:10

Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Conrad Areta, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 1 conrad daniel areta perspective heading to the hotel

Project title The Mills: Hotel + Art Auction

Project description This project rethinks the architectural conventions of a hotel and auction house, using the urban fabric of east Hull as a site of study. The site was previously occupied by a massive brick flour mill (now demolished), which influenced the materials and aesthetics of the new proposal. The adjacent industrial tower of Shotwell was used to help frame and form a gateway approach from the east of the city into the historic centre. The proposal navigates the larger urban scale of development with the intimacies of a hotel, illustrated by the drawn sections through the atrium spaces and swimming pool.

Tutor citation Conrad captures the sense of how the hotel and auction house would be experienced, through the materiality of the spaces and the way they are naturally lit, and the views of Hull beyond. It is the design's sensitivities to the urban context, history and materiality which make it such a substantive and engaging project. Rebecca Crabtree and William Jefferies