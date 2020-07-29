AJ Student Prize 2020: Northumbria University

About the Department of Architecture and Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Graduate Apprenticeship in Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Graduate Apprenticeship in Architecture Location Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne Head of school Paul Ring

Paul Ring Full-time tutors 24

24 Part-time tutors 20

20 Students 250

250 Staff to student ratio 1:6

1:6 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Marko Sherstylo, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 10 main chapel marko sherstylo

Project title Mitford Castle Crematorium

Project description The project for a new crematorium in the village of Mitford, Northumberland, provides a gentle meditation on the virtues of slowness and stillness. Located close to the ruins of Mitford Castle, the design establishes a dialogue with this structure that is respectful but never deferential. The route of the funeral cortège serves to alternately conceal and reveal views of the castle, reframing a derelict monument to give it new significance. Both symbolic and infrastructural, channels and pools of water carefully remediate water used in the process of resomation (water cremation) that is promoted by the design as an alternative to traditional cremation. Concrete is the dominant material, its thickness and solidity establishing an equivalence with the castle ruin. Interiors are lined with birch wood to provide warmth and, externally, copper is used sparingly to protect the most exposed surfaces, anticipating the water run-off that will gradually stain the exposed concrete shell.

Tutor citation The project is a very thoughtful and mature response to the task of designing a crematorium in a landscape setting of historical significance. Fundamental concerns of massing, proportion and construction are resolved to a very high level, providing spaces which are quietly monumental without being too large or overbearing. All of these qualities make for a very assured and restrained architectural proposal from an undergraduate student. Tim Ingleby and Shaun Young

Postgraduate

Adomas Novogrodskis, MArch

Show Fullscreen 01b novogrodskis adomas boatbuilding institute sectional perspective

Project title National Museum of the Royal Navy and Shipbuilding Institute

Project description The project is a response to a £160 million regeneration masterplan launched by Hartlepool Council aiming to establish Hartlepool as a major regional leisure and visitor destination. On a visit to Hartlepool, what one sees of the marina is most likely glimpses from the window of a train or through the windshield of a car. The architecture of the project resonates with how one experiences the landscape while in motion. At an urban level the scheme creates a physical link between the two sides of the tracks – between the High Street on one side and the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) on the marina side. One part of the proposal is an extension of the NMRN, and another the creation of a shipbuilding institute, providing maritime education and training to bring back the area’s lost shipbuilding skills, and this industrial past is celebrated by the architecture of the museum.

Tutor citation Adomas’s project cleverly exceeds the client’s brief, resolving difficult juxtapositions, allowing for future expansion and restoring high-value skills in an area which has not yet recovered from deindustrialisation. His beautifully executed, hand-drawn plans and perspective sections convey the material qualities of his design that echo the activities and artefacts they house and bustle convincingly with life. Alice Vialard and Kelly MacKinnon