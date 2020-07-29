AJ Student Prize 2020: Newcastle University

About the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Architectural Practice and Management

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Architectural Practice and Management Location Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne Head of school Adam Sharr

Adam Sharr Full-time tutors 28

28 Part-time tutors 11

11 Students 560

560 Staff to student ratio 1:14

1:14 Fees Part 1-2 UK/EU £9,250, international £21,000; Part 3 UK/EU £2,000, international £4,430

Undergraduate

Jonathan Barker, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Keel Campus for Architecture: Collecting City Atmosphere

Project description The Ordinary Resilience studio is engaged in ideas concerning context, historical narrative and materials that create enduring architecture in search of a wider intelligibility. Working on a large, urban site the project investigates how to create a new piece of city to become home to a school of architecture. Using a range of artistic references, in particular the work of Marcel Duchamp, this project is inspired by careful observations of the city in search of delight in everyday life. Through a process of photography, printmaking and sculptural investigations the project borrows atmospheres and spatial qualities that are then implemented and collaged to form an enriching and varied range of educational spaces.

Tutor citation Utilising a brilliant breadth of media from photography to printmaking and sculpture, Jonathan has developed a unique and creative approach to translating ideas into architecture. His project tackles a challenging site overlooking the River Tyne, looking to re-establish its connections with the wider city, creating unique and characterful spaces that consider the pedagogical nature of architecture in the context of educational buildings. Jack Mutton and Harriet Sutcliffe

Postgraduate

Oliver Kearney, MArch

Project title Myth Goes to Market

Project description The starting place for the studio this year was the Architects Declare pledge, which asked the profession to take action to address the building industry’s responsibility for the climate crisis. This project reverses the 2015 demolition of Sheffield’s 1960s Castle Market in favour of exposing the forgotten medieval castle on the site, preserving and re-appropriating its structure towards a new use. It prompts the question, who is Sheffield for: its people or the tourists the city is hungry for? For decades the city’s industrial and working-class heritage has been disregarded, and often whitewashed. Sites of protest and violence (such as Orgreave) are re-branded, attempting to relinquish it from the city’s collective memory and absolve conscience. Castle Market is returned to a place of exchange where components from Sheffield’s forgotten industrial past are stored and viewed, allowing their mythology and material worth to be gauged by the people of Sheffield – and then either refurbished, reused, or recycled.

Tutor citation Oliver has applied himself to this task with great energy and his response combines a thorough reading of the city of Sheffield with an approach to building re-use that is both poetic and practical. A system of material passporting is applied to existing and former landmarks in Sheffield and the resultant fragments are processed, refurbished and displayed in the new marketplace. The project weighs up embodied energy against embodied memory and raises interesting questions about the importance of our built heritage. Daniel Burn