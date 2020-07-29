AJ Student Prize 2020: Loughborough University

About the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture Location Loughborough

Head of School Robert Schmidt III

Full-time tutors 10

Part-time tutors 8

Students 134

Staff to student ratio 1:10

Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Nyewuna Amadi, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Social Path

Project description The Social Path restores Liverpool’s Bevington Street site to its original glory, re-incorporating the large playground spaces which were once a safe space for the children of the neighbourhood. A new workspace, inspired by the large dropout rates of students aged 16-21 within the area, provides a space for multiple types of learning and education, bridging the gap between the local community and new visitors from the city and beyond. The proposal includes many rooms for social gatherings such as seminars, music concerts, teaching conferences and hireable spaces. The Social Path is based around various levels of socialising which determine the levels of social erosion occurring in certain spaces. For example, on the lower floors there are inhabitable walls that become booths and seats for groups to mingle in and chat, while on higher floors these openings get smaller to create more seclusion and quiet spaces for reading and studying.

Tutor citation Two of Nyewuna’s key strengths are his ambition and criticality, clearly evidenced in the depth of work and his iterative process that brings clarity and connectivity to a complicated design challenge.The project selected presents a very sophisticated interplay between the new proposition and the existing building which was explored and developed impressively in plan, section and elevation. Robert Schmidt III