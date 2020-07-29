AJ Student Prize 2020: London Metropolitan University

About the School of Art, Architecture and Design

Paula Cawthorne, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Fertile Fractures

Project description When high-street chain stores fail, we are left with huge, monolithic shells that lie vacant, uninviting and useless, slowly destroying the spirit of the high street and the communities they serve. Fertile Fractures addresses the fragility of a High Street that relies almost exclusively on these activities for its survival. At the heart of Basildon, this new community building re-uses a vast, empty high street store, encouraging powerful and long-lasting connections that form the foundation of the proposal. An open, inclusive passageway connects two of the most important squares in the town, offering a range of activities, including well-being and dance. It encourages chance meetings and provides opportunities for the community to connect and socialise. The original site is split into a series of building volumes and heights that house a number of green, brown and blue roofs. In between these volumes are open courtyards, voids and an atrium, which allow the community to interact not only with the wider community but with nature itself.

Tutor citation Poetic speculations of decay, biophilic regrowth and creative renewal within a redundant large-scale high-street chain store underpinned Paula’s complex urban project. The project exceeded the expectations of the brief, not only by proposing alternative social uses within an economically challenged high street environment but in developing an approach to architecture that is spatially complex, atmospheric and, above all, sustainable. Jillian Jones, David Howarth and Ewan Stone

Yuxin Wu, MArch

Project title Everything is Transformation

Project description The brief for the year asked for a new architecture school for London Metropolitan University through a transformation of the existing school building at Aldgate. The transformation in this project takes an unsettling and ambitious attitude towards old and new. The elevation of the building is raised by constructing a new, light floor on the roof of the existing building, forming a long, open studio space that overlooks the City to the west. The new façade on Goulston Street, which involves cutting vertical strips in the existing brick walls, reflects a lighter and more open idea of a school, where all the spaces have good aspect and daylight. The ground floor is also opened up to civic life, with the existing atrium on the east side transformed into a public arcade that provides a route through the city block. The largest space of the transformed school is the shared studio overlooking Goulston Street, a space of imagination and performance like the trapeze in a circus tent.

Tutor citation Our Diploma studio looked at propositions for a new architecture school for the university, using the existing school building as the site. The imagination of Yuxin’s work speaks for itself. His interest and knowledge of architectural references was an inspiration for the whole studio. Having to vacate the school at short notice, students were asked to make ‘lockdown models’ with whatever they had to hand. Yuxin’s models, balancing kitchen implements and vegetables, were an allegory of this time, where every individual has to take action in response to the immediate change of everyday life. Peter St John, James Hand, Ben Speltz and Fabienne Sommer