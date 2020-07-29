AJ Student Prize 2020: Liverpool John Moores University

About the Liverpool School of Art and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Liverpool

Liverpool Head of school Ian Wroot

Ian Wroot Full-time tutors 10

10 Part-time tutors 4

4 Students 287

287 Staff to student ratio 1:20

1:20 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Samuel Kumar, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen Samkumar 08

Project title Liverpool Performing Arts Complex

Project description A new type of theatre: one that is transparent and open to the visitor, encouraging exploration and promoting new performers. The building consists of a variety of different performance spaces, varying in form and size. The spaces are intended for use by the public, offering a platform for independent directors, artists, musicians and students to showcase and rehearse their work. This array of differing performances allows the visitor to ‘browse’ before deciding on which piece they wish to view, as in a library. The building works in tandem with the Liverpool School of Performing Arts, offering students a platform to perform new and experimental pieces to the public. Past performances are displayed through digital screens, bringing an interactive element to the building. The building becomes a holistic centre for performance, focusing on availability, rather than exclusivity. This creates a new typology of architecture, a library that accumulates performances and choreography, rather than books and journals.

Tutor citation The project is approached and consumed as a variety of inviting tectonic formulations, an array of differing performance platforms consisting of ‘the landing’, ‘the chamber’, ‘the studio’ and ‘the hall’. These spaces possess different formality and intimacies while also enabling a form of browsing prior to committing to the performance. Gary Brown

Postgraduate

Hannah Faulkner, MArch

Show Fullscreen Faulkner hannah7

Project title Living on the Edge – a Holistic Living Retreat, Chester

Project description Cheshire West and Chester have an aging population higher than the national average and mental health issues are becoming increasingly prevalent in the area. This project is a proposal to ameliorate these issues with the development of a Holistic Living Retreat. The programme intends to educate visitors on the importance of aging well and living well by implementing a holistic approach to various aspects of life: environment, nutrition, sleep, recovery, mind, and activity. The project will also provide a new attraction for Chester and help boost rural tourism by providing activities for the public. Located on the bank of the River Dee, the site’s close proximity to woodland and wetland hopes to provide a place of escape for people struggling with everyday life. The proposal is designed to function as a ‘nutritional building’, educating visitors on ways to appreciate and utilise nature through the growing and harvesting of fresh food ingredients.

Tutor citation Hannah’s project proposes a new form of occupation by combining pitched roof forms in different ways to enclose external and internal spaces with careful attention to environmental and material consequences. It delights through its use of timber as the principal construction material and its unforced informality. Dominic Wilkinson