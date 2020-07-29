AJ Student Prize 2020: Leeds Beckett University

About the Leeds School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PG Dip Architecture Location Leeds

Leeds Head of school Sarah Mills

Sarah Mills Full-time tutors 8

8 Part-time tutors 7

7 Students 280

280 Staff to student ratio 1:15

1:15 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Mohamed Moussa, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 5. mohamed moussa spatial development

Project title The Trojan Project

Project description Inspired by the Guilds of London, The Trojan Project is a critical examination of the balance of power in modern society. By corrupting and rigging our socio-economic and political systems in their favour, the elite ruling class’s wealth and influence over our society’s values continues to grow rapidly. They launder their criminal white-collar money and activities through fake philanthropic foundations and convince the public that they’re society’s saviours. The project exaggeratedly showcases this duality between criminality and philanthropy; serving as the criminal Head Quarters of the Trojan Guild while masking itself to the public as a charity foundation, serving and merging the two opposite but parallel programs. Three main structures – the Trojan HQ, the Leader’s Suite and the Trojan Gallery – form the basis of the masterplan. A set of smaller architectural and landscaping features such as the Trojan Plaza and the hydroponic community garden complement the masterplan and contribute to the masking of the duality of programs.

Tutor citation Mohamed’s Trojan Guild is at once serious and witty, shining a light into the shadowy world of London’s Livery Companies, which present as upstanding and benign, dressed in charitable causes. Mohamed’s research peeked beneath the veil, revealing a structure wielding knowledge and capital for the furtherance of internal goals. The project is a reification of this idea, providing a safe place – in plain sight – for the pursuit of selfish agendas. Keith Andrews

Postgraduate

Kalliopi Charalambous, MArch

Show Fullscreen 07 kalia charalambous the recycling exterior

Project title Transparency Remade – A New Common-scape of an Inverted Factory

Project description This project aims to connect the city of Milton Keynes and its prominent recycling industry by proposing a scheme with a series of active, participatory glass recycling processes, situated directly in the city centre. This new typology for an ‘inverted factory’ intends to reactivate the experience of re-use by introducing the concept of participatory production, presenting new spaces for artistic participation and public engagement. The project proposes an integrated system of glass recycling and remaking facilities directly along the central area of Midsummer Boulevard, with the recycling facilities forming a circular network of individual pods, each representing one particular process of glass recycling. These pods are connected via conveyor belts, which carry various forms of glass through and to the remaking facilities located between the two shopping malls. Offering a new form of industrial architectural language, the glass remaking structures will be made out of glass bricks, interspersed with moments of opacity and transparency.

Tutor citation This complex, luminous and provocative project boldly redefines the currently inactive city centre area of Milton Keynes by introducing an ‘inverted factory’ of glass recycling and remaking facilities. Throughout the yearlong process of developing this new ‘commonscape’, Kalliopi has interweaved strategies of film essay, cinematic forensics, story and sceneboarding, set model, composite drawing and 1:1 material installation to establish an extraordinary architectural language combined with critical urban strategies. Doreen Bernath