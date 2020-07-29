AJ Student Prize 2020: Kingston University

About the Department of Architecture and Landscape

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location London

Head of school Mary Vaughan Johnson

Full-time tutors 6

Part-time tutors 59

Students 420

Staff to student ratio 1:16

Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Isobelle Pitceathly, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 8 axonometric view cai hall

Project title Bad Language

Project description The site (currently a disused multistorey car park) is located on the intersection of Great Eastern Street, Curtain Road and Holywell Lane in Shoreditch, London – three prominent corners with the potential to meaningfully interact with the city. The proposal comprises three separate buildings that form a central public courtyard combining furniture production with community facilities. The building to the north is dedicated to the production of furniture, to the east of the site is a café/bar with a roof garden, and to the west is an open exhibition house that displays the furniture. Within this building are two studio flats for artists-in-residence. The elevations take on the historical language of Georgian houses and industrial warehouses and distort these, forming rich façades that complement the surrounding context, creating an engaging building for the community while reinstating one of Shoreditch’s lost industries.

Tutor citation Our studio works under the title Bad Language: an architecture formed of the found, the enjoyed, the everyday and the exceptional. Isobelle’s approach to this challenge has been exceptional. Working with a site in Shoreditch, she reintroduced small-scale furniture production within a sophisticated cluster of three buildings, creating a finely tuned architectural language that binds together place, programme and community. Will Burges and Kate Nicklin

Postgraduate

Cai Hall, MArch

Show Fullscreen 5 approach from the street cai hall

Project title Walworth Living Room and Our National Health

Project description Walworth Living Room opened in an old church hall in 2019, trialling a new social prescription model to improve healthcare outcomes. The year of research worked at three distinct scales: adapting existing arrangements; making incremental changes to the built fabric; and the more long-term strategic redevelopment of the broader site. Insertions into the original fabric positively change the invitation into the Living Room; making space for conversation currently not there. In the expanded campus proposal, the Walworth Living Room is able to expand its operation by making connections across Surrey Square to Old Kent Road and the Aylesbury Estate. A flexible set of overlapping spaces provide activity and workspace for hire, with a new living room that overlaps into the general practice and shared spaces within the homes of the resident doctor, community caretaker and faith leader.

Tutor citation Unit 1’s ambition was to consider the organisation and delivery of health services through a year-long collaboration with Walworth Living Room and Pembroke House. Cai’s weekly residency at WLR was exemplary and centred around taking an active role in supporting the operational team, joining in conversations with community members and observing different uses of the space. Tom Coward