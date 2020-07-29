AJ Student Prize 2020: Glasgow School of Art

About the Mackintosh School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, PG Dip Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, PG Dip Architecture Location Glasgow

Glasgow Head of school Sally Stewart

Sally Stewart Full-time tutors 16

16 Part-time tutors 29

29 Students 520

520 Staff to student ratio 1:15

1:15 Fees Scottish/EU £1,820, rest of UK £9,250, international £18,840

Undergraduate

Kacper Ryske, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 09 view from park kryske

Project title Energy, Landscape, Culture

Project description Located on a strip of parkland along the banks of Loch Lomond in close proximity to the town centre of Balloch, the project aims to reconnect children with difficult family backgrounds with nature, seeking similarities between musical harmony, space and the human body. Laid out in an east-west direction, the building is conceived as a sequence of vertical layers. Locating the bedrooms along the shore allows for the water to act as a natural boundary to provide the inhabitants of the retreat with necessary privacy and security, but also enables the residents to benefit from breathtaking views. The south-west layer combines the vertical circulation with a number of informal internal areas, which are perceived as dreamlike spaces with reference to the Versailles Orangery, facilitating the ventilation of the larger communal areas on the ground floor.

Tutor citation Kacper’s project reconnects children with difficult family backgrounds with nature and their surroundings, becoming a metaphor for escapism. He demonstrated excellent abilities in resolving a demanding project brief, from the urban scale to the construction detail, and displayed great awareness of how design decisions influence the environmental impact of the building proposal. Tilo Einert

Postgraduate

Guro Vold, Diploma in Architecture

Show Fullscreen 07 workshop central spine gvold

Project title Deconstruction-Reconstruction

Project description Located in the Den Dam area of Antwerp, the project’s programme includes storage and workshop spaces alongside education and training facilities and a market space for goods that are transformed in a ‘Remakery’ for discarded products harvested from demolished buildings. Simple trusses from the demolished buildings are repurposed and combined in new ways to create an expressive structure, which is then clad in similarly reused materials – a delightful transformation of industrial sheds into an evocative ‘cathedral of making’.

Tutor citation There is a greater awareness of global issues concerning climate change, sustainability and the increasing need for ethical approaches to building which all necessitate widening the scope of our basic sense, understanding, or interpretation of ‘function’ and ‘technique’. These thesis investigations provoke new design challenges in the world of practice, architectural or otherwise. Miranda Webster