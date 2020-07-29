AJ Student Prize 2020: Falmouth University

About the School of Architecture, Design and Interiors

BA (Hons) Architecture

Location Falmouth

Head of school Tom Ebdon

Full-time tutors 2

Part-time tutors 7

Students 68

Staff to student ratio 1:20

Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Mikey Koskela, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Pullandase

Project description Investigations into the social history of this UNESCO Heritage Site in Cornwall were spurred on by an historic photograph of a secret swimming club for the miners of nearby Geevor Tin Mine. The proposal is for a restorative pool and compendium for the history of this site built from the materials that surround it. Through original research and hands-on making and testing, a new hybrid material formed of seaweed, sand and other natural materials from the site are ‘cooked’ together to propose architecture literally made from the place. Seaweed has been explored as a building material and, as we face the challenges of the climate crisis, it now offers a real alternative as a renewable material that has much architectural potential.

Tutor citation This project moves beyond the expectations of the brief, exploring both the social history of the site and the material reality of designing within a landscape of historical significance. Mikey looks for harmony between the human-made and the natural, bringing into focus the approach that Falmouth has to how architects need to re-tune their approach to respond to our changing world. Tom Ebdon