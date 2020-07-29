AJ Student Prize 2020: De Montfort University

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PD Diploma, Architect Apprenticeship L7

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PD Diploma, Architect Apprenticeship L7 Location Leicester

Leicester Head of school Kate Cheyne

Kate Cheyne Full-time tutors 22

22 Part-time tutors 40

40 Students 600

600 Staff to student ratio 1:10

1:10 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Estefania Mino Garcia, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen D2 final drawings arch3035 mino 10

Project title Kinderdorf – The Children’s Village

Project description The project is for a community-based facility in Berlin to educate young children about their cultural past, helping them understand their present circumstances and supporting and influencing their collective futures. Recognising the potential of using existing museums and artefacts in the process of reconciliation and reunification, the site of the project is at the south-western end of Bernauer Strasse, a physical reminder of the political division endured by the population from 1961 to 1989. This location offers accessible artefacts from the period in the form of a linear park with sensitively designed interpretation and memorials, museums, a preserved section of the Berlin Wall, and a Chapel of Reconciliation. These architectural and cultural markers support the pedagogy of the Kinderdorf. The architecture reinterprets the line of the wall and lifts the park up to expose the facility the city has been missing beneath, revealing the layers of social and historical significance of the site.

Tutor citation Estefania has taken our unit objectives of propinquity and sustainability and brought sensitivity and understanding to a complex programme. Combining research into the creative reinterpretation of the environment with a questioning of the conventional use of historical archives to preserve memory with physical artefacts, the project supports a pedagogy of social reunification in a divided city by educating its children. Jon Courtney-Thompson and Andrew Waite

Postgraduate

Francesca Bufano, MArch

Show Fullscreen 4 francesca bufano tower view 02

Project title Post-Digital Horizons: Holborn School for Arts and Crafts

Project description The perceptible qualities of physical forms discovered through material exploration can often be at odds with the seemingly infinite and sterile creations of digital architecture. This project began as an exploration of how to reconcile this divide. It began with the notion that it is being designed for a ‘post-digital’ zeitgeist. What is the identity of the school of art and crafts in the present day as it is resurrected? The design proposes a building that will allow for the school to evolve over time, that grows from moments of connection in the existing rooms to form clusters that expand the school and connect new and old rooms across the exposed façade of the existing building, forming connections from the old to the new, digital to analogue. A ‘Tower of Things’ celebrates the 3D printer as the dominant tool for the post-digital craftsperson, and the library provides a constant base for studious reflection, in contrast with the kinetic spaces that unravel around it.

Tutor citation Francesca’s project began as an exploration of building re-use and evolved through a series of material assemblages, which examined the relationship between digital and analogue craft. The proposal speculates on an architectural scenario that explores, questions and critically engages with the constraints and qualities of the site and its context, and the final proposal is a thoroughly designed and continuously evolving contemporary craft school. Alexander Mills and Era Savvides