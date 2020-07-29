AJ Student Prize 2020: De Montfort University

The two students selected for the AJ Student Prize by De Montfort University
About the School of Architecture
- Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, PD Diploma, Architect Apprenticeship L7
- Location Leicester
- Head of school Kate Cheyne
- Full-time tutors 22
- Part-time tutors 40
- Students 600
- Staff to student ratio 1:10
- Fees UK/EU £9,250
Undergraduate
Estefania Mino Garcia, BA (Hons) Architecture
D2 final drawings arch3035 mino 10
Project title Kinderdorf – The Children’s Village
Project description The project is for a community-based facility in Berlin to educate young children about their cultural past, helping them understand their present circumstances and supporting and influencing their collective futures. Recognising the potential of using existing museums and artefacts in the process of reconciliation and reunification, the site of the project is at the south-western end of Bernauer Strasse, a physical reminder of the political division endured by the population from 1961 to 1989. This location offers accessible artefacts from the period in the form of a linear park with sensitively designed interpretation and memorials, museums, a preserved section of the Berlin Wall, and a Chapel of Reconciliation. These architectural and cultural markers support the pedagogy of the Kinderdorf. The architecture reinterprets the line of the wall and lifts the park up to expose the facility the city has been missing beneath, revealing the layers of social and historical significance of the site.
Tutor citation Estefania has taken our unit objectives of propinquity and sustainability and brought sensitivity and understanding to a complex programme. Combining research into the creative reinterpretation of the environment with a questioning of the conventional use of historical archives to preserve memory with physical artefacts, the project supports a pedagogy of social reunification in a divided city by educating its children. Jon Courtney-Thompson and Andrew Waite
Postgraduate
Francesca Bufano, MArch
4 francesca bufano tower view 02
Project title Post-Digital Horizons: Holborn School for Arts and Crafts
Project description The perceptible qualities of physical forms discovered through material exploration can often be at odds with the seemingly infinite and sterile creations of digital architecture. This project began as an exploration of how to reconcile this divide. It began with the notion that it is being designed for a ‘post-digital’ zeitgeist. What is the identity of the school of art and crafts in the present day as it is resurrected? The design proposes a building that will allow for the school to evolve over time, that grows from moments of connection in the existing rooms to form clusters that expand the school and connect new and old rooms across the exposed façade of the existing building, forming connections from the old to the new, digital to analogue. A ‘Tower of Things’ celebrates the 3D printer as the dominant tool for the post-digital craftsperson, and the library provides a constant base for studious reflection, in contrast with the kinetic spaces that unravel around it.
Tutor citation Francesca’s project began as an exploration of building re-use and evolved through a series of material assemblages, which examined the relationship between digital and analogue craft. The proposal speculates on an architectural scenario that explores, questions and critically engages with the constraints and qualities of the site and its context, and the final proposal is a thoroughly designed and continuously evolving contemporary craft school. Alexander Mills and Era Savvides