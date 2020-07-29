AJ Student Prize 2020: Coventry University

About the School of Art and Design

Courses BSc Architecture, MArch

BSc Architecture, MArch Location Coventry

Coventry Head of school Nick Gorse

Nick Gorse Full-time tutors 7

7 Part-time tutors 2

2 Students 250

250 Staff to student ratio 1:30

1:30 Fees UK/EU £9,250, MArch £6,133

Undergraduate

Daria Szmucer, BSc Architecture

Project title Design and Education Centre

Project description Situated in an historical area of Birmingham affected by pollution, the project draws attention to the problem of waste generation. The hypothetical client is the single largest plastic polluter in the world and wishes to educate people about the condition of the environment and encourage them to move towards a circular economy. The building’s design invites public participation to send the message that the condition of the environment depends on their actions. It aims to restore the community that used to be in the Jewellery Quarter but in a new, environmentally friendly way that focuses on re-using things, rather than making and buying new things. Visitors start in the existing abandoned building, proving that old objects and buildings don’t have to stand abandoned or be demolished but can serve many different purposes. This structure connects to a new one divided into four zones, where people can learn about recycling and upcycling and make and exhibit art and design from old objects.

Tutor citation Located in a dense and delicate context, Daria’s project carefully challenges the site with a new benchmark, looking to educate about one of the most important global issues: plastic pollution. The project reflects well on UN sustainable development goals and proposes inclusive and considered architecture that aligns with current driving forces. Peter Kokins

Postgraduate

Ben Gleadhill, MArch

Project title Seed Sovereignty

Project description Communities across Africa depend upon on their ability to grow, store, distribute and cycle seeds. The seeds are not only their source of income and livelihood, but also their largest source of sustenance. These communities’ ability to continue to produce sustainable crops is challenged in a changing climate. If a farmer loses their capacity for seed sovereignty, they have to turn to government support for seeds that are supplied by giant corporations. This project looks to embrace the challenges presented by extreme weather events and resist them when necessary by creating a sustainable community farming centre that includes a seed vault to store the communities’ seed, teaching and commerce facilities. The project also provides a series of community fields, helping to promote the importance of seed sovereignty and farming traditions that can be passed on through future generations.

Tutor citation Ben’s project presents a creative re-imagining and re-coding of local cultural-historical materials, producing scalable and transferable technologies for seed protection and reinvigoration of resilient practices through community engagement and inter-chieftaincy exchanges. Ben successfully harnesses cultural practice, material resource and, essentially, the wind, to regenerate a landscape. Sebastian Hicks and George McAllister