AJ Student Prize 2020: Cardiff University

The Welsh School of Architecture

Courses: BSc Architectural Studies, MArch, PG Diploma in Professional Practice

Fees: UK/EU £9,000, international £21,950

Undergraduate

Josephine Ashenhurst, BSc in Architectural Studies

Show Fullscreen Entrance to the cultivated ruin

Project title The Joy of Obstruction

Project description The brief for Archiving Place explores the ways in which architecture is considered and commemorated. A methodology unfolds that engages with the significance of obstacles and the joy they can bring. This application is exhibited at Whitchurch Hospital, an unoccupied psychiatric hospital and a labyrinth of decaying architecture. Through an analysis of the physical obstruction of the Victorian boundary walls as well as the deterioration of the interior, architectural interventions emerge that are developed to celebrate the joy of the existing obstructions, honouring the neglected and crumbling forms, rather than viewing them as detrimental to future progress. New forms emerge from existing walls, growing from decaying remains. An archaeological laboratory sits beside an antiques shop, investigating and celebrating local neglected objects. Interior walls become inhabited repositories, a physical archive of place, influenced by a collectors’ cabinet of curiosities and harmonious with the boundary walls as collective by-products of Victorian thinking.

Tutor citation This response to the brief of Archiving Place is joyful, not only in its appreciation of the often-overlooked, but also in its representation and development of programme. The project steps away from traditional models of conservation to create a new, unexpected spatial response. It seizes you with its wonder and magic, allowing you to discover its eccentricities. Stephen Maginn

Postgraduate

Jacques Doody, MArch

Show Fullscreen Jacques doody 10 section slice 0

Project title Dreamland: Samson

Project description Dreamland is a self-sustaining theme park on an isolated atoll in the Isles of Scilly that is facing the effects of sea level rise and a changing climate. The park creates a retreat for sufferers of climate anxiety, now a recognised medical condition, and offers holistic rehabilitation and education through a series of fun and engaging theme park attractions. By harnessing the power of play and imagination, the park offers visitors the chance to experience a fresh sense of delight and the ability to shape a more positive future. The scheme is designed to be a closed-loop, off-grid system that allows regeneration of human, environmental and contextual health. The buildings are designed to be low-energy in both operation and embodied carbon terms, utilising fabricfirst principles to achieve Passivhaus standards, while materials are re-used where possible – steel from redundant oil rigs and rubber shingles from old car tyres, for example.

Tutor citation Starting with the statement ‘This is a climate emergency!’, this thoughtful and well-researched project has achieved technical sophistication and playful abandon to create a meaningful response to the current inertia, involving the viewer in an imaginative, exuberant experience. By embracing circular economy principles, biophilic fabric-first construction and low-embodied-energy materials, it proposes to regenerate the natural systems from which it is derived. Elly Deacon Smith and Matt Hayes