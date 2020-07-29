AJ Student Prize 2020: Birmingham City University

About the Birmingham School of Architecture and Design

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture (Part 1), MArch (Part 2), PG Dip Architectural Practice (Part 3)

1:16 Fees UK/EU £9,250

Undergraduate

Thomas Rowntree, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title The Sequel

Project description This project is a social response to the unit’s brief for the design of a ‘halfway house’ in Digbeth, Birmingham, and addresses the issues ex-convicts face during rehabilitation, their struggle to integrate into society, the stigma that surrounds them and the risk of re-offending. The first part monitors and explores the activities on the site, using a film sequence broken down into individual frames. The second part continues to explore film-framing techniques, critically studying a sequence of spaces which speed up or slow down the rate at which ex-convicts reform. Conceptually, the building is formed by a sequence of 20 frames, each a module of space formed of in-situ concrete. Slits between each module create strong shadows, adding to the experience of the journey, widening and brightening the spaces towards the journey’s end, when a ramp down towards the exit demonstrates the momentum ex-convicts build up in their final months of rehabilitation.

Tutor citation Thomas’s social exploration of his brief and the development of his conceptual narrative goes beyond the expectation of a student at this level. Enveloped in deep theoretical and critical consideration, frame-by-frame, this project is a unique film experience into the life of those marginalised by society. Bea Martin

Postgraduate

Byron Chan, MArch

Project title Cultivating Communities

Project description The Extinction Rebellion Architecture unit argues that, in a state of climate emergency, we cannot simply carry on designing ‘business-as-usual’ buildings. To tackle the issues, the scheme explores the potential for communityled urban agriculture in Birmingham to push local food production, habitat creation and closedloop systems. Set in the future regeneration plans of Digbeth, the planned naturalisation of the River Rea supports a ‘continuous productive urban landscape’ translating into a network of productive gardens along the river. Sited within this green framework, the intervention facilitates local and seasonal growing in the form of an experimental community allotment supporting residents of the newly regenerated area. To boost efforts of ecological restoration along the river, ‘living’ brick walls feature within the allotments, providing habitats for flora and fauna. Special bricks for birds and succulents are inserted into the garden wall, along with large planters and perforated bricks for bees and insects, creating a ‘living’ backdrop for a range of gardening and social activities.

Tutor citation Byron’s project is quietly radical. Whereas typical contemporary buildings are essentially deserts for wildlife, Byron proposes a set of living buildings and landscape interventions that would enact an ecological restoration to the existing post-industrial landscape. This approach works with a tradition of craft, while simultaneously developing 21st-century solutions to the challenge of whether, as architects responding to the climate crisis, we should build at all. Rachel Sara