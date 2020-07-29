AJ Student Prize 2020: Arts University Bournemouth

About the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location Bournemouth

Head of school Simon Beeson

Full-time tutors 5

Part-time tutors 3

Students 130

Staff to student ratio 1:20

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £16,950, MArch £18,500 (first year)

Undergraduate

Adam Primmer, BA (Hons)

Project title Urban Farm

Project description The project is an urban farming hub on Bournemouth’s West Cliff. The scheme encompasses a live-work way of life, where business and education make use of farming spaces mixed within the residential complex. The use of a biomorphic grid in the urban farm proposal aims to harmonise the architecture with its use and with the natural environment. Its façade of automobile parts acts as an architectural palimpsest to the site’s past as a car park. Over time these will rust, creating iron oxide, which can be harvested and used to create fertiliser to enhance the growth of crops.

Tutor citation Adam’s research is based on his critique of traditional architectural grid systems, analysing the benefits and criticisms of Toyo Ito’s critical appraisal of the architectural grid by using spores from mushrooms. Incorporating the sustainable re-use of older materials and engaging with current scientific research, the project creates new plant life, rather than invest in costly, novel or traditional sustainable technologies. Channa Vithana and Jen Scott

Postgraduate

Amy Speed, MArch, Part 2 thesis

Project title Post-Human Parliament

Project description Based within an ecologically and industrially divided Local Nature Reserve; the Post-Human Parliament suggests a new contextually driven political sub-system, tackling the issue of equal political rights for non-human entities. This project aims to answer Bruno Latour’s request for functional design intervention into this theoretical realm, threading a fictional narrative through the project. This combination of fiction and reality is designed to create intrigue, taking inspiration from the highly textural and personified world of Brian Catling’s literary fantasy The Vorrh (2007). Critically this project had to emphasise the importance of an interactive relationship between people and environment. Through developing sensory mechanisms as described in The Vorrh, five spatial instruments were designed and positioned at important junctions along the site divide. The instruments creatively reference the criticality of non-human entities for the political structure of the Post-Human Parliament, while collaboratively and within the context of this fresh political approach, aim to rectify wider environmental injustices.

Tutor citation At Part 2, students are encouraged to develop their own project responding to the mental, social and environmental ecologies and challenges of the remarkable Dorset context. Amy’s Post-Human Parliament looks to these rural and urban issues in a highly original and creative way. Non-human species are represented politically but also through drawings and models to have a physical human architectural presence, an intriguing juxtaposition. Ed Frith, Kristen Tatum and Jen Scott