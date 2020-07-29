AJ Student Prize 2020: Architectural Association

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Experimental Programme, Diploma (MArch), Taught Postgraduate

Undergraduate

Sonia Syed, BA (Hons) Architecture, Experimental Unit 5

Show Fullscreen Aj 2

Project title Reconstructing Conservation

Project description The unit sets the five rings of London (Roman Wall, City of London, Circle Line Underground route, the Congestion Zone and the M25 motorway) as its site, providing evidence of urban growth and how time as a construct within the city impacts our architectures and everyday lives. The project is a 600-year construction project that reaches back into history and rewrites the story of St Paul’s Cathedral in central London, projecting its slow and natural erasure, culminating in complete removal in the year 2300. The project is visionary while being carried out with methods applicable to architectural practice and real-life scenarios. This project developed out of a body of research that emerged from two key aspects: in-depth knowledge of conservation area codes and physical studies to understand material properties.

Tutor citation Working at multiple scales – from the listed building details to protected urban view corridors – the proposal questions not only our material and social value systems within architectural projects, but also the governmental codes that have been written in order to protect them. As London is in constant transformation, Sonia’s project is not only historical, but also timely and visionary. The project is bold, taking on London’s most iconic heritage structure – St Paul’s Cathedral – and thoughtful in how erasure becomes a gradual act of design. Ryan Dillon and David Greene

Postgraduate

Misbah Baig, MArch Architecture and Urbanism, Studio DRL

Misbah Baig, MArch Architecture and Urbanism, Studio DRL

Project title Orb[i]s – Future of Culture

Project description Orb[i]s is aimed at addressing the constant change in urban environments, an infrastructure that is adaptive to a continuous state of change. This prototypical system caters to the changing needs and conditions of the city by augmenting everyday activities and establishing a dynamic environment that is autonomous, adaptable and self-assembling, based on real-time data, culminating in a constantly reconfiguring ecology. The system’s spherical units can be mobile, sense one-another, and make decisions. Each unit can telescopically extend its legs and connect to others and, upon coming together, the overall system can undergo a state change, demonstrating collective intelligence that ultimately provides a higher level of adaptability. Further to its adaptive space-making ability, the system interacts with its users through illumination, with a play of light and shadow providing further transformation.

Tutor citation This project challenges our notion of architecture as something fixed and without agency, focusing on the emotive aspects of space and the playful aspects of human interfacing, conceiving space without a blueprint, but rather through interaction. It is an exciting project that, beyond representational means, prototyped and demonstrated the curious and human aspects that an architectural system could have in the public domain. Theodore Spyropoulos