AJ Student Prize 2020: Anglia Ruskin University

School of Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture

Location: Chelmsford



Head of school: Esther Norton

Full-time tutors: 6

Part-time tutors: 4

Students: 76

Staff to student ratio: 1:12

Fees: UK/EU £9,250, international £13,500

Undergraduate

Idriss Idriss, BA (Hons) Architecture, Architectural Design Studies 4

Project title Makers Guild

Project description This project was designed to embrace a new, slow-paced lifestyle, imagining a city of co-operative self-build housing projects that encourage empowered communities with specific skill sets. The focus of the design was the creation of a Makers Guild, a community of Makers, bringing new purpose and life to the land around Cody Dock in east London. Initially the challenge was to establish a set of urban rules for the redevelopment of the river banks and adjacent hinterland. Working only with wood, the Makers Guild is a place of collaboration, education and community engagement. The makers and their families live on site, design and fabricate bespoke timber constructions to order, grow their own organic hydroponic food on their rooftop gardens and have permanent space for transient short-stay working guests. This urban collective brings production back to the city.

Tutor citation Final-year architecture students were asked to respond to the urgent need to create new urban infrastructure within our existing cities. Idriss approached the challenge with a holistic mindset that oscillated between the macro and micro scales and touched on many of these issues, producing an inspired, mature vision for the regeneration of the Cody Dock site and the banks of the River Lea. Howard Gilby