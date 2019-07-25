AJ Student Prize 2019: University of the West of England

About the Department of Architecture and the Built Environment

Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture and Planning, BEng (Hons) Architecture and Environment Engineering, BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice and Management in Architecture

Bristol Head of School Elena Marco

1:18 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Hugo Pereira Monteiro Lopes, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Design Studio 3

Project title Long Bristol: A foundation of ideas for the city where I live

Project description Long Bristol is a response to rapid change in the city fabric of Bristol. Assuming that ideas are the instigators of change, a Foundation for the Ideas of the City is proposed. The rotation of an element is a movement that, no matter the result, always provides a deviation in path. At the entrance of the River Avon, Brunel’s Swing Bridge used to rotate to let the boats enter and leave the city and lock gates open to maintain the right water level. In this project, the spaces and elements where the ideas are being materialised must offer the chance of deviation, which can mean either change in view, a change in size or a change of connection. Spaces are provided for experimental theatre and dance where an idea can be performed; or debating chambers, where ideas can be discussed; or workshops, where ideas can be modelled or constructed; or studio rooms, where ideas can be painted.

Tutor citation ‘Hugo’s response to the brief and the site is founded on a very strong narrative that connects to the larger Bristol community. His project’s technical and environmental solutions are a direct response to his narrative. The resolution showed ambition, fine craft, and the willingness to use new innovative technologies.’ Merate Barakat, Anna Nikolaidou and Mike Devereux

Postgraduate

David Cadwell, MArch, Social Studio

Project title Take root or take flight: A tale of two theatres

Project description The project is for two theatres within Bristol as a dialectical approach, with the formal Holy Theatre becoming an integral part of the landscape and the Rough Theatre as a temporary mobile architecture: a kitchen, social hub and stage for a travelling theatre troupe as well as a vehicle to collect and reuse debris. The design proposal extends the existing caves, developing a material language of rammed earth. The mobile theatre takes the language of scaffolding and temporary changeable set to extend the use and occupation of the city. Taking an ingrained approach to sustainability, the proposal reuses debris, extending rammed earth as a contextual inhabited wall that allows the acoustic and cooling properties of the caves to extend the architectural language.

Tutor citation ‘This project exceeds the brief set to investigate and develop a proposal for the city as performance space through a rigorous architectural analysis of the city itself, its cultural and performative practices combined with a particular critique of theatre space. It develops a dialectic architecture traversing every scale of conception from site analysis to detail material studies at 1:1. ’ Tonia Carless