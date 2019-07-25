AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Strathclyde

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies, MArch/Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Architectural Design (AAD)

BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies, MArch/Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Architectural Design (AAD) Location Glasgow

Glasgow Head of school Ashraf Salama

Ashraf Salama Full-time tutors 15

15 Part-time tutors 50

50 Number of students 510

510 Staff to student ratio 1:12

1:12 Fees Scottish/EU £1,820, rest of UK £9,250, international £15,600

Undergraduate

Mohannad Khalaf, BSc (Hons) Architecture Studies, Design Studio 1A

Undergraduate mohannad khalaf

Project title Govan’s Nurture Centre: Space, Emotion & Healing

Project description Although the historical Govan graving docks have lost their purpose-built function, they are now embracing a new function, which gives them life, warmth and beauty.The Govan Nurture Centre sets out to bring people together in an experiential journey of self-discovery and celebrate and acknowledge the value of nature. The building’s programme is presented to the visitor using principles of Biophilic design, which favour exploration, engagement and peer-to-peer energy to achieve wellbeing. The architecture encourages curiosity and imposes a sense of journey, where different functions are introduced as part of a self-healing process which serves both the environment and the visitor. Research into NHS Nature Prescriptions as seen in Shetland, alongside RSPB Scotland studies, provided clues to how access to nature can aid places for health in order to create healthy, vibrant and safe communities.

Tutor citation ‘Mohannad’s self-initiated brief established a defined client group and project drawn out of a clear understanding of Govan’s past, its shipbuilding heritage, and an awareness of the community’s existing struggle to overcome negative issues caused by loss of industry.’ Brian McGinlay

Postgraduate

Douaa Arkoub, MArch, Studio 02: Art, Provocation and Political Space

Postgraduate douaa arkoub

Project title No Borders (Presence and Absence)

Project description Imagine yourself walking in Glasgow and then you find yourself in Damascus. What if George Square turns to be the courtyard of the Umayyad Mosque and the gate at the Royal Exchange is the gate of the Jupiter temple at the entrance of Al-Hamidiyah Souk? The project is a tale of two cities. It is a reflection of six parameters of a city that is becoming a twin with another city for a short period of time while leaving its twinning evidence in both cities forever. The six parameters include: history, art, architecture, culture, storytelling and innovations, which are displayed in the host city using digital art and advanced technologies that immerse visitors with stories of the twin city. It is a broad idea that can be applied between any two cities. The twinning process is associated with an urban projection that transforms a public space in the receiver city into another public space existing in the broadcasting city. This not only puts us in the physical environment of another city but also brings us feelings and thoughts of people from the other part of the world.

Tutor citation Douaa’s early investigations were intuitive, drawing on memories of place from her childhood in Syria, resulting in a series of evocative images featuring Damascus landmarks merged with those of her adopted city of Glasgow.’ Ewan Imrie and Lizzie Smith