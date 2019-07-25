AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Sheffield

About the Sheffield School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Architecture and Landscape, MEng Structural Engineering and Architecture, MArch, MArch Architecture and Town and Regional Planning, MArch Architecture: Collaborative Practice, MArch Architecture and Landscape

Sheffield Head of school Karim Hadjri

Karim Hadjri Full-time tutors 23

23 Part-time tutors 27

27 Number of students 800

800 Staff to student ratio 1:14

1:14 Fees £9,250

Cecelia Vincent, BA (Hons) Architecture, National John Ruskin Museum

Project title National John Ruskin Museum

Project description John Ruskin formed the Guild of St George in 1871 in Sheffield to represent his practical response to a society in which mass-production seemed to be everything: beauty, goodness, ordinary, happiness, nothing. The project takes inspiration from the guild to create a permanent home for the Ruskin collection currently located at Sheffield’s Millennium Galleries.

Tutor citation The project is an exceptionally original and thoughtful response to both brief and site. Throughout, Cecelia worked extensively in models to craft the detail of the interior spaces and exterior facades. She used her research into the life and work of John Ruskin and the Guild of St George to develop a design methodology that explored the key themes of craft and making.’ Adam Eckworth

Tobias Mackrill, Thomas Cunningham, MArch, Studio Arrival City

Project title The Retention City

Project description Masses of people migrating are following routes to European cities with hope for a better life. Italy acts as a key point of arrival for those crossing the Mediterranean Sea. But this has coincided with unprecedented growth in support of far-right political parties. It was through a direct reaction to this that the concept of a Retention Centre was born. Sited in an arrival city on the periphery of Milan, the centre aims to be a pioneering institution, in which integration and future prosperity of the city and all its inhabitants is paramount. Transcending conventional crisis-management approaches, the centre seeks to nurture arrivals by granting them the facilities to overcome barriers to vital, resourceful and existential equality, such that they can make an informed, voluntary decision to remain.

Tutor citation ‘Tom and Toby’s collaborative approach provided them with the opportunity to be in constant critical dialogue, to be more iterative, more efficient, and learn from each other. This process has allowed them to develop a rich and sophisticated project that adopts a highly considered socio-political position.’ John Sampson