AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Salford

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Salford
About the School of Science, Engineering and Environment
- Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch
- Location Salford
- Director of School Peter Walker
- Full-time tutors 10
- Part-time tutors 5
- Number of students 162
- Staff to student ratio 1:16
- Fees £9,250
Undergraduate
Adam Nightingale, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Integrated Design Studio
Project title HANNA Film Archive
Project description The HANNA Film Archive, developed in close consultation with the Northwest Film Archive (BFI), is situated on a slip of flood-prone land between an edge of the disused Mayfield railway station and the River Medlock in the centre of post-industrial Manchester. The very nature of archives is that they should be safe and secure, and this was the main concept behind the design. The controlled areas of flooding within the site act as a moat and are designed to protect the private spaces within the building from public access. For example, when stood within the main atrium, users can see the archives over the water, however access is only gained through the private second floor. The bridge over the water at the top of the site also adds a sense of theatre to the building, urging the public to engage with the site.
Tutor citation ‘Adam’s proposal tackles issues of recent cultural and socio-economical shifts by mobilising the agency and materiality of Neobrutalist concrete – a proposal that Adam was required to discuss in relation to the sustainability of the proposals. The project is an essay in integrated design and of his commitment from the level of concept to the detail.’ Derek Hales