Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Salford

25 July, 2019

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Salford

About the School of Science, Engineering and Environment

  • Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture, MArch
  • Location Salford 
  • Director of School Peter Walker 
  • Full-time tutors 10 
  • Part-time tutors 5
  • Number of students 162 
  • Staff to student ratio 1:16 
  • Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Adam Nightingale, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Integrated Design Studio

Undergraduate adam nightingale

Undergraduate adam nightingale

Project title HANNA Film Archive 

Project description The HANNA Film Archive, developed in close consultation with the Northwest Film Archive (BFI), is situated on a slip of flood-prone land between an edge of the disused Mayfield railway station and the River Medlock in the centre of post-industrial Manchester. The very nature of archives is that they should be safe and secure, and this was the main concept behind the design. The controlled areas of flooding within the site act as a moat and are designed to protect the private spaces within the building from public access. For example, when stood within the main atrium, users can see the archives over the water, however access is only gained through the private second floor. The bridge over the water at the top of the site also adds a sense of theatre to the building, urging the public to engage with the site. 

Undergraduate adam nightingale

Undergraduate adam nightingale

Tutor citation ‘Adam’s proposal tackles issues of recent cultural and socio-economical shifts by mobilising the agency and materiality of Neobrutalist concrete – a proposal that Adam was required to discuss in relation to the sustainability of the proposals. The project is an essay in integrated design and of his commitment from the level of concept to the detail.’ Derek Hales

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs