AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Reading

BSc (Hons) Architecture Location Reading

Reading Head of school Lorraine Farrelly

Lorraine Farrelly Full-time tutors 10

10 Part-time tutors 8

8 Number of students 155

155 Staff to student ratio 1:12

1:12 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £19,815

Sam Bailey, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Greenham Common Ghost Train

Project title The Bio Hive

Project description The project responds creatively to the possibilities of a new southern forest for the UK, working through all scales from the European pollination crisis, through tree species selection and distribution to encourage pollinators, to a Greenham Common area strategy. It works with local ecologies, the complex local history and specifically the oppositions embodied by the peace camp memorials and memories of the excavated runway, a long scar in the landscape. The proposal addresses the open plateau bringing the scale down incrementally to forest laboratories, bee, honey and rapeseed research, and a series of public spaces.

Tutor citation ‘This project addresses the wide and challenging brief at every level, from UK scale plan, through area strategies, public spaces, building envelope and a range of carefully thought through and detailed interior spaces.’ Oliver Froome-Lewis