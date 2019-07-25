Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Reading

25 July, 2019

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by the University of Reading  

About the School of Architecture

  • Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture
  • Location Reading 
  • Head of school Lorraine Farrelly 
  • Full-time tutors 10 
  • Part-time tutors 8
  • Number of students 155 
  • Staff to student ratio 1:12 
  • Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £19,815

Undergraduate

Sam Bailey, BSc (Hons) Architecture, Greenham Common Ghost Train 

Project title The Bio Hive

Project description The project responds creatively to the possibilities of a new southern forest for the UK, working through all scales from the European pollination crisis, through tree species selection and distribution to encourage pollinators, to a Greenham Common area strategy. It works with local ecologies, the complex local history and specifically the oppositions embodied by the peace camp memorials and memories of the excavated runway, a long scar in the landscape. The proposal addresses the open plateau bringing the scale down incrementally to forest laboratories, bee, honey and rapeseed research, and a series of public spaces. 

Tutor citation ‘This project addresses the wide and challenging brief at every level, from UK scale plan, through area strategies, public spaces, building envelope and a range of carefully thought through and detailed interior spaces.’ Oliver Froome-Lewis

 

