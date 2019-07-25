AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Portsmouth

About the Portsmouth School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Final Examination in Profesional Practice, International Professional Practice

Portsmouth Head of School Oren Lieberman

30 Number of students 700

1:12 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £13,900

Haya AlBulushi, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio 5: Architecture shapes communities

Project title Summa

Project description The unit brief sets the challenge of designing an urban settlement either on the Moon or on Mars – two completely different environments but both offering the opportunity to speculate about the relation between a settlement with the lands surrounding it. In this project, the city, named Summa, consists of multiple units with interconnecting platforms that create a linear city. A certain poetic dimension arises from this morphology due to its resemblance to a backbone or a future fossil. The city is equipped with a structure that provides protection from solar radiation using a layer of algae that shelters the exterior. Algae not only protects the city but also provides oxygen within the structures while also being a source of energy for the users. The multiple pieces also have an exterior crust that offers protection against dust storms and extensive temperature fluctuation by allowing the travelling dust to settle into ‘pockets’ which shield the users from the cruel atmosphere.

Tutor citation ‘Haya started with a deep analysis of Martian morphology, identifying a deep canyon in Valles Marineris as the ideal place for her settlement. The design is rooted in the local morphology and it celebrates Valles Marineris’s prominent cliffs and valleys.’ Antonino Di Raimo

Adédàmólá Michael, MArch, Studio 1: Testing the Limits

Project title MaPa Fuse: Library + Aquarium by the Itchen (Southampton)

Project description The main concept of this project is to create an urban centre promoting diversity, inclusion, connectivity, spatial experience, as well as integrating the edge of the River Itchen with the rest of Southampton’s city environment. The proposed design comprises a dual-function aquarium and library. The intensification of the chosen site will help kick-start the transformation of this currently neglected area.The proposal recovers a civic relation with the water, reclaiming the site for the city with a composite scheme aimed at becoming a local social condenser and attracting people from beyond the area. The two main functional components have been fused into a relaxing, contemplative and uplifting space for people to meet, relax and access knowledge.The building uses geothermic energy from the river to minimise energy consumption, while the surrounding park uses low-maintenance vegetation, pervious pavements, and bioswales to reduce pollution.

Tutor citation ‘Adédàmólá’s project not only thoroughly transforms the city’s physical limits, it also challenges a more ominous and pervasive one: the social segregation that has turned big areas of our cities into neglected and forgotten ghettos.’ Pablo Martinez Capdevila