AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Nottingham

About the Department of Architecture and Built Environment

Courses BArch Architecture, MA in Engineering with Honours in Architecture and Environmental Design, Diploma in Architecture, MArch, MArch with Collaborative Practice Research, Postgraduate Certificate in Professional Practice in Architecture

Nottingham Head of School Robin Wilson

Robin Wilson Full-time tutors 44

44 Part-time tutors 22

22 Number of students 856

856 Staff to student ratio 1:16

1:16 Fees £9,250, international £22,620

Undergraduate

Georgia Allen, BA (Hons) Architecture, Forgotten Places

Georgia Allen

Project title Nest

Project description Central Croydon is still suffering from its commercially driven and ultimately detrimental 1960s post-war vision. Prioritising commercial high-rise over residential and community developments has left the area plagued with vacant high-rise office buildings, poor urban landscape and a lack of affordable housing. The Nest modular housing system has been developed to renovate the iconic 1960s Nestlé Tower. It has the ability to expand and contract to match its context. The renovation will catalyse a new masterplan for central Croydon by connecting to the existing proposal for Croydon Creative Campus. This aimed to establish Croydon as a creative hub for south London through the erection of three new community architectures. The scheme will simultaneously provide student and affordable housing and additional campus infrastructure, whilst acting as an expo to promote creative re-use of 1960s architecture throughout the borough.

Tutor citation ‘Georgia’s project illustrates how the creative reuse of the 1960s high-rise may neither represent anachronism nor provide connotations of low-quality housing, through a dynamic architectural response which is a vital social injection and technologically innovative.’ Alisdair Russell

Postgraduate

Alice Hardy, MArch, Continuity

Postgraduate alice hardy

Project title Phenomenology & Dementia: Towards Phenomenological Respite within a Creative Therapy Guild

Project description This project explores how a respite centre for individuals with dementia might be situated within an urban context, rejuvenating a derelict building to celebrate memory of place. Through critique of existing medical models of care and analysis of case studies, a set of phenomenological tools were created. The result combines residential care and creative therapy to integrate dementia patients with society and improve their quality of life. It creates a living quarter for dementia residents within Nottingham’s Boots Island masterplan. Existing warehouses are ‘stripped to their raw tectonics’, while a programme of joy and optimism is inserted. Residents occupy personalised apartments to evoke familiarity, situated on a social axis to enable interaction. At ground, a ‘street’ creates a sense of reality, situated within landscaped grounds.

Tutor citation ‘Alice’s project demonstrates a deep understanding of dementia bu, more importantly, feeling and care for the families, loved ones, residents and carers. Alice triumphs on a difficult site that has been taken on by many students over the years, but never with such success.’ Tim Collett