AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Liverpool

About the Liverpool School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch Location Liverpool

Liverpool Sir James Stirling Chair in Architecture Soumyen Bandyopadhyay

Soumyen Bandyopadhyay Full-time tutors 44

44 Part-time tutors 41

41 Number of students 724

724 Staff to student ratio 1:8

1:8 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Lance Macadangdang, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio 1

Project title Love Withington Baths – Live and Learn

Project description The design unit focuses on architecture as a negotiation of shared space, global resources and a political practice. This project, along with others, was developed with a real client looking for an architectural response to existing situations and conditions. It explored architecture as leisure with a focus on swimming, working with Manchester-based charitable trust Love Withington Baths (LWB). It took on an aspirational brief to introduce housing and a nursery alongside developing the leisure facilities. The proposal aims to contribute to the ongoing development of this real brief, offering LWB thoughtful and playful strategies for working with its existing building. The visions presented make a useful tool for stimulating discussion and imagination as LWB moves towards realising its long-term ambitions for developing the site.

Tutor citation ‘Lance grasped the project’s complex nature, listening carefully to the client’s needs. He investigated and responded well to existing levels, materials and functions. His final design was considered and thoughtful; resolving existing concerns and proposing a believable architecture while maintaining a sense of delight. It is to be commended that he developed his ideas through extensive model-making.’ Anna Gidman and Emma Curtin

Postgraduate

Yifan Lu, Jixuan Wang, Yu Zhan, MArch, Thesis

Project title A Blueprint for McDonaldland, Hong Kong-McAlley Handbook

Project description The project focuses on new forms of transient domesticities in Hong Kong. Looking at the transformation of fast food restaurants into sleeping shelters for temporary workers, the project extracts new spatial standards for private and collective living. The design avoids Modernist preconceptions of functional spatial formulas and instead takes the objects the residents own or need as its starting point. In the Kowloon district, the back alleys are transformed into mixed-use residential complexes, where the lower levels are occupied by food markets, small shops and extensions of the ground floor restaurants. The project creates residential towers that open to the alley, occupied by commercial functions at the base. Where the actual residential units start, the building sets back, allowing more air and light to penetrate the alley as the void opens up.

Tutor citation ‘The project is a highly innovative response to the housing crisis in Hong Kong. It explores the so called “McRefugee” crisis that refers to how a large number of migrant workers use 24-hour fast-food joints as temporary accommodation. The McAlley Handbook raises universal questions around our changing metropolitan domesticities.’ Johanna Muszbek