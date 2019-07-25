AJ Student Prize 2019: University of Lincoln

About the Lincoln School of Architecture and the Built Environment

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Practice and Management in Architecture

1:12 Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Thomas Richardson, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio C: Falling for Ba[udri]llard

Project title History is back by popular demand: Deconstructing Poundbury

Project description The relevance of Poundbury as a ‘model’ for contemporary urban development is increased by those who argue for more traditionally inspired urban environments. A closer examination of construction techniques, materiality and the use of buildings indicates that the Neoclassical and vernacular styles used in Poundbury convey a false historicity that bears no relation to Dorchester and masks its true relationship to consumer culture. This observation leads to the classification of Poundbury as a hyperreal place, where the lines between fiction and reality are blurred. This project proposes a BDSM sex and Swingers Club for Poundbury as an act of transgression against the architectural rules and hierarchies that exist there. The design creates a new layer of urbanism that is generated through a deconstructivist methodology to question the existing ontology and to transgress the fixed architectural rules and expected social norms.

Tutor citation ‘Thomas’s project provides a timely and critical commentary on Poundbury as a model for suburban living. Through a detailed analysis of place, Thomas becomes increasingly critical of an ever more apparent lack of authenticity; ultimately defining Poundbury itself as a hyperreal condition.’ Peter Baldwin

Postgraduate

Evangeline Lee, MArch, Dark Tourism, Magical Realism

Project title The Anatomical Exposition

Project description The anatomical exposition is an architectural portrayal of the stages of grief. The design consists of two main functions: an anatomical theatre where a speculated performance is witnessed, and lectures are held for discovery and research; the processing of seaweed to assist in the trio of laboratories used for bioprinting organs and a ‘healing’ space for society where the reuse of salt water is used for respiratory issues. The choreographed spaces between the two main functions consist of reflective and poignant stances in the stages of grief. Entering the site, the first point society is faced with is denial, where they enter the unknown. Crossing the water is a metaphor for bargaining as you are deliberating with ground. The island is used for isolation and depression, the observatories for a channelled view and the last point after the laboratories is a platform where the whole journey can be viewed, as you are central to the space, and are at the stage of acceptance.

Tutor citation ‘The exploration into the stages of grief and our fascination with life and death has elevated this project, which reflects on historic processes of autopsy while being a commentary on modern extremes for entertainment, the core of the phenomenon of dark tourism.’ Barbara Griffins